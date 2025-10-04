Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness jokes he 'still has the trowel at home' as former brickie mulls 'tricky weekend' at Oulton Park British Superbike round

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 4th Oct 2025, 19:09 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 19:21 BST
Honda Racing’s John McGuinness joked that he has “still got the trowel at home” as the former brickie and 23-time Isle of Man TT winner weighed up the difficult conditions at Oulton Park.

McGuinness is competing in the National Superstock 1000 class for the first time since Brands Hatch in July.

The 53-year-old, who has expressed his desire to race on in 2026 to mark his 30th anniversary of racing at the TT, retired from the opening race on Saturday after six laps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McGuinness, who qualified in 13th, said it was vital to maintain total concentration after the Cheshire circuit was hit by inclement weather from Storm Amy on Friday followed by more showers and changeable conditions on Saturday.

John McGuinness is competing in the National Superstock 1000 class at Oulton Park for the first time since July. (Photo by Honda Racing/Double Red)placeholder image
John McGuinness is competing in the National Superstock 1000 class at Oulton Park for the first time since July. (Photo by Honda Racing/Double Red)

Speaking after the race was initially red-flagged following a non-serious crash at Island bend, McGuinness said: “I thought I’d done a cheeky one there, I did two sighting laps to get the tyres scrubbed in because I was on dry tyres, and I saw some of the boys had went fronts and things on.

“Island bend there, where the big crash was, there’s a damp patch on the way in – right on the critical bit; it’s fourth gear and it’s super, super fast. It was a super scary crash and I hope both boys are alright.

“I was tip-toeing a little bit, I got off line and went into Turn 1 and there was a big, soaking wet bit and I had to back out of that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been a tricky weekend and we’ll just keep our heads down,” he added.

Asked if he was still enjoying his racing, the TT legend said: “The trowel’s at home, I used to be a brickie, so the trowel’s on standby and the level, so we’ll maybe have to get that back out and calm down a little bit!

“It’s one of those weekends when you can’t take your eye off the ball, you have to really concentrate because it’s a tricky track, fast track, blind, and different levels of grip all the time.”

Related topics:John McGuinnessStorm Amy
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice