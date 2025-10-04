Honda Racing’s John McGuinness joked that he has “still got the trowel at home” as the former brickie and 23-time Isle of Man TT winner weighed up the difficult conditions at Oulton Park.

McGuinness is competing in the National Superstock 1000 class for the first time since Brands Hatch in July.

The 53-year-old, who has expressed his desire to race on in 2026 to mark his 30th anniversary of racing at the TT, retired from the opening race on Saturday after six laps.

McGuinness, who qualified in 13th, said it was vital to maintain total concentration after the Cheshire circuit was hit by inclement weather from Storm Amy on Friday followed by more showers and changeable conditions on Saturday.

Speaking after the race was initially red-flagged following a non-serious crash at Island bend, McGuinness said: “I thought I’d done a cheeky one there, I did two sighting laps to get the tyres scrubbed in because I was on dry tyres, and I saw some of the boys had went fronts and things on.

“Island bend there, where the big crash was, there’s a damp patch on the way in – right on the critical bit; it’s fourth gear and it’s super, super fast. It was a super scary crash and I hope both boys are alright.

“I was tip-toeing a little bit, I got off line and went into Turn 1 and there was a big, soaking wet bit and I had to back out of that.

“It’s been a tricky weekend and we’ll just keep our heads down,” he added.

Asked if he was still enjoying his racing, the TT legend said: “The trowel’s at home, I used to be a brickie, so the trowel’s on standby and the level, so we’ll maybe have to get that back out and calm down a little bit!