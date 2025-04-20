Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop survived a scare after the 29-time Isle of Man TT winner crashed in the wet conditions in the Le Mans 24-Hour race on Saturday night.

Dunlop, riding for Team LRP Poland on a BMW M1000RR, was flung from the machine and ended up in the gravel at the French circuit.

The Northern Ireland star was one of many fallers who were caught out in the rain.

Team LRP Poland later confirmed their retirement from the race in a social media post.

Dunlop and the team had fought their way back into an excellent sixth place but after the first seven hours had tumbled down the order.

The iconic race hosted the first round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, with the YART Yamaha squad of Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and former British Superbike frontrunner Jason O’Halloran wrapping up victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Kawasaki Webike Trickstar team, spearheaded by double EWC champion Mike de Meglio, claimed the runner-up spot after leading with an hour to go until Roman Ramos slid off in the wet.

Dunlop and Team LRP Poland qualified 14th overall as the Ballymoney rider joined Danny Webb, Enzo Boulom and Marek Szkopek at Circuit Bugatti.

Michael Dunlop on the Team LRP Poland BMW M1000RR at Le Mans in France.

Last year, he finished 16th overall and seventh in the Superstock category at Le Mans for the French TR27 team on a Honda Fireblade.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to BMW machinery this year after two seasons competing on 1000cc Honda machinery.

The endurance race offered Dunlop the opportunity for some valuable track time as he prepared for the first major road race of the season at the North West 200 next month (May 7-10) before he returns to the TT, where he broke his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories last year.

Dunlop’s next race outing could be at round three of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown in Co Down on Easter Monday, where he is entered on BMW M1000RR and Ducati Panigale V2 machinery.

The event is also the opening round of the Belfast Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’, with the King and Crown Prince of Kirkistown titles up for grabs.

Next weekend, the Irish road racing season blasts off with the Bear Competitions Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone (April 25-26).