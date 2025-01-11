Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Davey Todd said he was “stoked” to win the 2024 Duke Road Race Rankings Championship for the second time.

The series covers 12 road races in the UK and the end-of-season Macau Grand Prix in southern China.

Todd, who is competing at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions flat track event at the Italian star’s Tavullia ranch with fellow road racer Michael Dunlop, first won the Duke title in 2022.

The series includes the Cookstown, North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Southern 100, Armoy, Manx Grand Prix and three meetings at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough – England’s only road racing venue.

Davey Todd won the Senior TT on the Isle of Man during a memorable year for the English rider

Todd’s results last year included a treble at the North West 200 and his maiden TT wins in the Superstock and blue riband Senior races.

He also won the Solo Championship race at the Southern 100 and claimed three wins at Armoy.

“Stoked to have won the Duke Road Race Rankings again in 2024,” said the 29-year-old from Saltburn, who has joined the FHO Racing BMW team this year alongside Peter Hickman.

Todd will compete in the British Superbike Championship in addition to the big road races.

The Saltburn man won the series from Cookstown’s Gary McCoy, with Rob Hodson third and Michael Dunlop fourth.