Isle of Man TT Senior race winner Davey Todd 'stoked' to win 2024 Duke Road Race Rankings title for second time

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 11th Jan 2025, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Davey Todd said he was “stoked” to win the 2024 Duke Road Race Rankings Championship for the second time.

The series covers 12 road races in the UK and the end-of-season Macau Grand Prix in southern China.

Todd, who is competing at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions flat track event at the Italian star’s Tavullia ranch with fellow road racer Michael Dunlop, first won the Duke title in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The series includes the Cookstown, North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Southern 100, Armoy, Manx Grand Prix and three meetings at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough – England’s only road racing venue.

Davey Todd won the Senior TT on the Isle of Man during a memorable year for the English riderDavey Todd won the Senior TT on the Isle of Man during a memorable year for the English rider
Davey Todd won the Senior TT on the Isle of Man during a memorable year for the English rider

Todd’s results last year included a treble at the North West 200 and his maiden TT wins in the Superstock and blue riband Senior races.

He also won the Solo Championship race at the Southern 100 and claimed three wins at Armoy.

“Stoked to have won the Duke Road Race Rankings again in 2024,” said the 29-year-old from Saltburn, who has joined the FHO Racing BMW team this year alongside Peter Hickman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Todd will compete in the British Superbike Championship in addition to the big road races.

The Saltburn man won the series from Cookstown’s Gary McCoy, with Rob Hodson third and Michael Dunlop fourth.

Ryan Farquhar is the most successful Duke Road Race Rankings Championship rider ever with seven wins.

Related topics:Davey ToddMichael DunlopChina

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice