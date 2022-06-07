Isle of Man TT Sidecar driver César Chanal remains 'critical' in hospital | Dave Moffitt 'serious but stable | Mike Booth 'stable'

His passenger, and fellow TT newcomer Olivier Lavorel (35), was killed in the tragic accident at Ago’s Leap on the first lap. The Sidecar race was abandoned and re-run on Monday.
Chanal was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital before being transferred to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, where he continues to be treated.
Meanwhile, Mike Booth, who crashed at Joey’s on the Mountain in Supersport practice last week, is described as stable.
Former Manx Grand Prix Supertwin race winner Dave Moffit is serious but stable after he crashed at Laurel Bank in Supertwin qualifying on May 31.
Three competitors have been killed so far, with Welshman Mark Purslow losing his life after a crash at Ballagarey in practice last week.
On Monday, Northern Ireland’s Davy Morgan was killed when he came off on the third and last lap of the opening Supersport race at the 27th Milestone on the Mountain.