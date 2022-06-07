Isle of Man TT Sidecar driver César Chanal remains 'critical' in hospital | Dave Moffitt 'serious but stable | Mike Booth 'stable'

His passenger, and fellow TT newcomer Olivier Lavorel (35), was killed in the tragic accident at Ago’s Leap on the first lap. The Sidecar race was abandoned and re-run on Monday.

Chanal was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital before being transferred to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, where he continues to be treated.

Meanwhile, Mike Booth, who crashed at Joey’s on the Mountain in Supersport practice last week, is described as stable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French Sidecar crew César Chanal and his passenger Olivier Lavorel, who was killed in a crash on Saturday. Driver Chanal remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Former Manx Grand Prix Supertwin race winner Dave Moffit is serious but stable after he crashed at Laurel Bank in Supertwin qualifying on May 31.

Three competitors have been killed so far, with Welshman Mark Purslow losing his life after a crash at Ballagarey in practice last week.