Dean Harrison has reflected on a ‘special’ year at the Isle of Man TT, where he won both Superstock races for Honda Racing UK’s first victories at the event in a decade.

The Bradford man, who now lives in Laxey on the Isle of Man, also recorded a blistering lap of 135.692mph on the final lap of the first Superstock race, which stands as the third fastest around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course behind Peter Hickman (136.358mph) and Michael Dunlop (135.970mph).

In celebration of Harrison’s Superstock TT double, Honda will produce 12 replicas of his race-winning CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP machine, which will retail at £26,749.

Harrison – now a five-time TT winner – joined the factory Honda Racing squad in 2024 and this year the 36-year-old competed in the British Supersport Championship alongside his road racing commitments, while Harrison also deputised for the injured Andrew Irwin at the final two rounds of the British Superbike Championship.

Dean Harrison (Honda Racing) won both Superstock races at the 2025 Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“This year’s TT was so special for me,” Harrison said. “We dialled my Fireblade in all the way through and it just got better, and better.

“My fourth TT win felt it was a long time coming, while the fifth left me lost for words.

“I’m so proud to be part of such an amazing team and, if I’m honest, really proud that Honda UK are producing a replica of the bike we put together and on the top step of the podium, twice.

“If it looks right, it is right they say in racing and each of these bikes does just that, with every detail spot-on. And I know they’ll be mind-blowing wherever they’re ridden – road or track.”

Honda Racing UK has yet to officially announce its road racing line-up for 2026 but said confirmation would follow “in due course”.