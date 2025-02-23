Dean Harrison is eager to see what is possible in 2025 as he enters his second season with the Honda Racing UK team after ‘ups and downs’ in his maiden year in the official squad.

Harrison and team-mate John McGuinness did not have Superbike or Supersport machinery at the beginning of the season for the North West 200, leaving them both playing catch-up on their rivals when they arrived at the Isle of Man TT.

At the time, Honda said this was because of ‘the demands of the 2024 calendar and schedule, combined with challenges in the supply chain regarding parts and materials’.

Harrison, though – who joined Honda after riding 1000cc Kawasaki machines since 2016 – still enjoyed an excellent TT, finishing third in the Superbike and Senior races and second and third in the Supersport class after finally being provided with a full complement of machines for the biggest road race on the calendar.

Dean Harrison on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade in the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT in 2024. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

The Bradford man, who moved to the Isle of Man around a year ago, also clinched fourth in the Superstock race.

Harrison, who will compete in the British Supersport Championship in 2025, said: “Last year was ups and downs, the season at the start was a little bit rocky with a few little issues but then it smoothed out as the season went on really.

“So I’m looking forward to coming back this year with having a year under my belt, knowing what I want to improve.

“We’ve made quite a lot of changes moving forward so it’s putting them into place now and I’m looking forward to getting on the bike next month and going from there.”

The 36-year-old will embark on his pre-season testing programme in March as he builds towards the opening BSB round at Oulton Park at the beginning of May, which takes place a few days before the North West 200.

“I haven’t been out yet and the plan is I’m going away at the end of March to Seville to a new track that’s being built there, so I’m quite looking forward to that,” said Harrison.

“We’ve a couple of days there and then it’s on to a place called Monteblanco for a few days and then up north to Navarra, which was the first round of BSB last year, but it’s not this year, but they’re still going to have a test there.

“I’m looking forward to it but I’m just playing a bit of a waiting game.”

Harrison was speaking at the launch of the Southern 100, where he has won 23 times at the Billown course since making his debut in 2012.

He is also the outright lap record holder with a speed of 116.941mph and has won the prestigious Solo Championship race three times.

“My first time was in 2012 and I’ve never missed a year since then really,” Harrison told launch host Chris Kinley.

“I put a big effort in to get here last year and I’m doing the same again this year, and the plan is to come back on two backs, so Supersport and the big bike. The wheels are in motion as we speak and I’m looking forward to it.