Michael Dunlop’s preparations for the start of the road racing season continued at Oulton Park in Cheshire, where the 29-time Isle of Man TT winner was back in action on a BMW M1000RR at the official British Superbike test on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dunlop tested the machine at Kirkistown in Co Down at the end of March and rode a BMW M1000RR for Team LRP Poland at the legendary Le Mans 24-Hours race last weekend, which was the opening round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

The 36-year-old has also completed some laps on a Ducati at Oulton and is entered on the Italian Panigale V2 machine for the Supersport races at the TT in June.

Dunlop has ridden a Honda Fireblade CBR10000RR-R prepared by Hawk Racing over the past two seasons.

Michael Dunlop testing a BMW M1000RR during the final British Superbike test of the season at Oulton Park in Cheshire. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

He won the Superbike TT in 2023 on the Honda and was on course to repeat the feat last year until his commanding lead was wiped out on the penultimate lap, when Dunlop was forced to stop at the top of Bray Hill to adjust an incorrectly fastened visor on his helmet.

He smashed the lap record when he rejoined the race, setting his quickest ever speed around the Mountain Course and the fastest lap of last year’s TT at 135.970mph to claw his way back to fourth place.

The two-day BSB test at Oulton concludes on Thursday and is the final test before the first round of the 2025 series at the same venue over the May Bank Holiday weekend (3-5).

Former champion Bradley Ray was fastest on Wednesday on the Raceways Yamaha from Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati) and Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati).

Record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop on a BMW M1000RR at the Oulton Park British Superbike test. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Alastair Seeley, who will return to the North West 200 from May 7-10 after missing the event last year, is also testing at Oulton on the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW and CD Racing/MSS Kawasaki he will ride at the north coast road races in a few weeks’ time.