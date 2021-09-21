Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop hails Goodwood triumph with Steve Plater

Michael Dunlop and Steve Plater had plenty of fun at the Goodwood Revival motorsport festival where they won the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy.

The Isle of Man TT winners took the honours by a huge aggregate margin, but it wasn’t quite plain sailing at the start of the second race when 2009 Senior TT winner Plater was unable to get the 500 MV Agusta into gear.

Peter Bardell took an early lead on the Matchless G50 he was sharing with James Haydon, while Plater found himself way down the order.

At the end of lap two, Plater was into seventh place and he worked his way through the pack, moving up to third on the fourth lap, with the former British Supersport champion hitting the front soon after.

Dunlop completed the second half of the race to close out victory, capping a fine weekend for the Ballymoney man and Plater on David and Mark Kay’s exotic Italian machine.

“The icing on the cake,” Dunlop said.