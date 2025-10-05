Michael Dunlop was among the big-name guests at the Indonesia MotoGP.

The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner is attending as a guest of sponsor Monster Energy.

In July, the Ballymoney man was a guest of the Feel Racing Ducati World Supersport Team at the Donington Park round of the championship.

He rode a Ducati V2 in the Supersport class at the TT in June, winning both races as part of a third consecutive four-timer at the legendary event as he triumphed around the Mountain Course for an unprecedented seventh manufacturer at the TT (Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Paton and BMW).

Michael Dunlop on the grid at the Indonesian MotoGP race on Sunday. (Photo by Michael Dunlop)

Earlier this year, Dunlop visited Valentino Rossi’s ranch in Italy to participate in the MotoGP superstar’s annual 100km of Champions event, a flat track festival for motorcycle racing champions.

Dunlop, who was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday honours this year in recognition of his achievements, said he was enjoying the opportunity to branch out and soak up new experiences.

Speaking at the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast in January, where Dunlop was crowned the 2024 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year, he said it was an “honour to be in different circles”.

“I was privileged to have the experience of being invited by Rossi to go to the ranch,” he said.

“It’s something I’m not into – I don’t do motocross or flat tracking, but me and Gary (Ryan, sponsor) went for the weekend’s craic.

“He’s mad keen about road racers and TT men, and in fairness he’s a mad fan of what us boys do, so it was nice to go out there and experience it.

“But it was seriously hard work and it just shows the talent they have.

“Thankfully I’ve been privileged to be in different circles and I’ve been awarded different awards, and I appreciate it.

“It’s been a tough career for me and for my family, so it’s an honour to be in different circles.”

Newly crowned MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez was injured in a high-speed crash with Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap in Indonesia, suffering a should injury with a possible break.

Ducati star Marquez was hit by Bezzecchi from behind. Bezzecchi was later taken to hospital for further assessment.

An official Ducati statement read: “As a result of today’s crash in Mandalika, Marc Marquez has suffered an injury to his right collarbone.