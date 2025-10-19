Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop unveils one-off livery as road racing legend competes at final British Superbike round at Brands Hatch
The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner is racing in the National Superstock 1000 class in the colours of long-time Northern Ireland sponsor Robinson Concrete Ltd to promote a new colour scheme for the company’s trucks.
Dunlop finished 24th and 25th in Saturday’s Superstock races at the season-ending BSB round.
He won a further four races at the TT this year, securing doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.
The Ballymoney man also returned to the top step of the podium at the North West 200 in May for the first time since 2016, securing a treble with wins in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock races.