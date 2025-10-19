Michael Dunlop is competing at the final round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch in Kent with a special one-off livery.

The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner is racing in the National Superstock 1000 class in the colours of long-time Northern Ireland sponsor Robinson Concrete Ltd to promote a new colour scheme for the company’s trucks.

Dunlop finished 24th and 25th in Saturday’s Superstock races at the season-ending BSB round.

He won a further four races at the TT this year, securing doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

