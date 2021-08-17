Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison hails best-ever BSB result at Donington Park

The 2019 Senior TT winner has taken the opportunity to fully commit to the series following a spate of cancellations of the major road races such as the North West 200 and TT, which were called off last year and again in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harrison’s eye-catching top-ten finish at the Leicestershire circuit on Sunday on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR also marked the Silicone Engineering Racing team’s greatest result, which the 32-year-old achieved even after he was forced wide onto the grass following a move by Joe Francis.

The Bradford rider re-joined the race in 11th place and fought his way through to eighth in the greasy conditions by the end of the 20-lap encounter, which was delayed by around 45 minutes after an stoppage due to rain.

Dean Harrison claimed a best-ever result of eighth in the British Superbike Championship in race three at Donington Park on Sunday. Picture: Double Red.

Harrison, who was 20th in Saturday’s opener and 13th in race two, said: “I’m happy with that, yeah I enjoyed that race, it was a bit of a frantic one but it was great.

“I was a bit miffed with the Joe Francis incident but I think it was just one of those racing things, it wasn’t intentional but looking at where he finished and the pace we had and where we were at it would’ve been good to see where we’d have ended up if it hadn’t happened.

“But it’s been a great day. The first race was good, I enjoyed that apart from my mistake at the start but I managed to come back through and I knew we had a good chance to improve in the second,” added the three-time TT winner.

“The team has worked hard all weekend, I think the changes we’ve made have worked and I’m leaving here happy because I feel I’m much closer to where I want to be this weekend.

“We’re moving forward all the time and that’s exactly the direction we want to be heading.”