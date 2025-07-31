“I’m just not going, and that’s it – that’s the end of the conversation pretty much.”

Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston says he has no plans to return to road racing in the foreseeable future.

Johnston, who clinched his maiden Isle of Man TT win in the Supersport class in 2019, is concentrating on the British Supersport Championship in 2025.

The Fermanagh native earned an emotional podium finish on the Sencat by Swan Racing Triumph at Brands Hatch over the weekend, taking third place in the Sprint race at the Kent circuit.

However, Johnston says he is unlikely to make his road racing comeback any time soon.

Lee Johnston on the podium at the Manx Grand Prix in 2024. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The former North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix race winner provided an update on his official YouTube vlog.

Johnston, who last raced on the roads in 2024 at the Manx Grand Prix, finishing second in the Lightweight race, said: “I’ve mentioned a few times, and this is the elephant in the room a little bit, about the road racing and it’s something I get asked all the time.

“Just to try and explain it a bit, my boss Chris [Barnes], the guy who owns the team, has two young sons that race also in the team and I fully understand his decision that the last thing he wants to do is introduce those guys to the world of road racing.

“Don’t get me wrong, he loves it and thinks it’s really cool and everything, but to have your kids doing it is a totally different thing.

“Therefore, that was how the whole situation of me being in a team that wasn’t a road race team came about.”

Johnston said he was not “retiring from road racing”, but added: “It’s not going to happen [for now].

“I really appreciate people asking me about it all the time but unless something drastic happens next year with the team, which is not looking likely at all, that will be the case [no road racing].