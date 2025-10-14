'It's been an incredible journey' - Road racing legend Ian Lougher formally retires from competitive racing aged 62
The 10-time Isle of Man TT winner most recently finished on the podium at the Classic TT in the Lightweight race as the runner-up behind Michael Dunlop in August.
Lougher has also won races at the biggest road races in Northern Ireland, claiming eight wins at the North West 200 and 18 Ulster Grand Prix victories.
The Welshman, who retired from competing at the TT and North West 200 some years ago, will remain involved in the sport through his Ian Lougher Racing (ILR) team.
“Forty-four seasons is a long, long time to still be racing, isn’t it,” Lougher said. “I never imagined after that first outing in 1982 that I’d still be competing more than four decades later.
“I’ve been thinking about retirement for quite a while, but kept it to myself — I didn’t even tell Asa, my wife — because I thought it might be unlucky. I’ve always said I’d keep racing as long as I was competitive, and I like to think I’ve managed that. I’m not one for just riding around at the back.
“I’m 62 now, and while I still don’t get nervous going through the bottom of Bray Hill at 140mph, you can’t go on forever, and I don’t want to put my old body through any more.
“ I’ve got a few aches and pains - mostly the knees - not that I’ve crashed too much really, maybe I’ve just been lucky.
“I’ve had the privilege to race against so many great riders and meet some of the best people in the sport, and not many get to do that. Racing has literally been my life.”
Looking to what the future holds, Lougher said it was now time to “focus on the next generation”.
“With ILR Racing, I’ll still have my hand in - maybe even the odd few laps in the name of testing - but now it’s time to focus on the next generation,” he said.
“I’ve always tried to surround myself with the right people, the right machinery, and the right attitude to keep safe and competitive.
“I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported me along the way, and to those closest to me for putting up with my single-mindedness over the years. It’s been an incredible journey.”