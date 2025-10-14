Ian Lougher has quit competitive motorcycle racing after a remarkable 42-year career.

Ian Lougher has formally announced his retirement from competitive racing after an illustrious 42-year career.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10-time Isle of Man TT winner most recently finished on the podium at the Classic TT in the Lightweight race as the runner-up behind Michael Dunlop in August.

Lougher has also won races at the biggest road races in Northern Ireland, claiming eight wins at the North West 200 and 18 Ulster Grand Prix victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welshman, who retired from competing at the TT and North West 200 some years ago, will remain involved in the sport through his Ian Lougher Racing (ILR) team.

“Forty-four seasons is a long, long time to still be racing, isn’t it,” Lougher said. “I never imagined after that first outing in 1982 that I’d still be competing more than four decades later.

“I’ve been thinking about retirement for quite a while, but kept it to myself — I didn’t even tell Asa, my wife — because I thought it might be unlucky. I’ve always said I’d keep racing as long as I was competitive, and I like to think I’ve managed that. I’m not one for just riding around at the back.

“I’m 62 now, and while I still don’t get nervous going through the bottom of Bray Hill at 140mph, you can’t go on forever, and I don’t want to put my old body through any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ I’ve got a few aches and pains - mostly the knees - not that I’ve crashed too much really, maybe I’ve just been lucky.

“I’ve had the privilege to race against so many great riders and meet some of the best people in the sport, and not many get to do that. Racing has literally been my life.”

Looking to what the future holds, Lougher said it was now time to “focus on the next generation”.

“With ILR Racing, I’ll still have my hand in - maybe even the odd few laps in the name of testing - but now it’s time to focus on the next generation,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always tried to surround myself with the right people, the right machinery, and the right attitude to keep safe and competitive.