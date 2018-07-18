Ivan Lintin facing ‘lengthy recovery process’ after Southern 100 crash

Lincolnshire’s Ivan Lintin remains in a critical condition following a crash last week at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

The Dafabet Devitt Racing rider was caught up in the incident that claimed the life of Yorkshire rider James Cowton on the final day of the event in the 600cc Challenge race.

His team issued a statement revealing the TT winner was ‘critical but stable’ in hospital in Liverpool.

It read: “Ivan is still in a critical but stable condition. All of the procedures have been a success. This is going be a lengthy process.

“The hospital are doing an amazing job and [he] could not be in a better place.

“We want nothing more than to give you good news and will do what we can. Please can you respect the privacy of the family at this time.

“We understand that you want to know how he is getting on, but please refrain from contacting the hospital and the family for updates.

“Your messages of support are amazing and we thank you for each and every one of them.”

Jamie Coward and Mickey Evans were also involved in the crash, although both have been relased from hospital.