Ivan Lintin: 'Glimmer of hope' for critically injured racer

Lincolnshire rider Ivan Lintin has offered his family a ‘tiny glimmer of hope’ after opening his eyes for a few seconds in hospital following a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

Lintin was involved in a four-rider incident that claimed the life of Yorkshireman and McAdoo Kawasaki rider James Cowton.

Two other competitors, Jamie Coward and Mickey Evans, escaped serious injury in the crash on July 12, which occurred in the final race of the four-day meeting.

Ivan remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital in Liverpool but hopes have been raised for his recovery after an update posted on Facebook by Danny Horne, head technician for the Dafabet Devitt Racing Team, revealed some encouraging news.

Horne wrote: “Been a tough few days for Ivan with no progress but today we saw a tiny glimmer of hope when he opened his eyes for us for a few seconds!

“Small steps but it has really picked us all up after a difficult few days. His mum, dad, and girlfriend would like to thank the staff and everybody for their continued support.”

An investigation is being carried out the cause of the accident by the race organisers in conjunction with the Isle of Man constabulary.

Ivan, who also works as a retained firefighter at Bardney fire station, won the Isle of Man TT Lightweight race in 2015 and 2016.

Last year, he won the Supertwins race at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod.

Hundreds of fans have sent messages of support wishing him a speedy recovery.