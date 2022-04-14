Jack Kennedy eager to make history with fourth British Supersport title

The Dubliner wrapped up his third crown in 2021 on the Bournemouth Kawasaki to join the late Karl Harris as the only riders ever to clinch a hat-trick of Supersport titles.

Kennedy is back on Yamaha machinery this season with Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Racing team, renewing his ties with Tim Martin’s outfit 10 years after he narrowly missed out on the title in 2012.

The 34-year-old makes no secret of his desire to set himself apart as the most successful British Supersport rider ever, and Kennedy believes he has the tools to get the job done once again.

Reigning British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

“I want that fourth championship to set me aside from everyone else in the record books and there’s no reason why we can’t try for five either, because I’ve got plenty of years left in me,” he told the News Letter ahead of this weekend’s opening round at Silverstone.

“That’s my number one goal this year and that’s what Tim wants as well; he brought me on board because he wants to win races and he wants to win another championship – that’s why we started this partnership again.

“We want to win and we won’t settle for anything less. I know everyone who goes racing says that but I feel we’ve got the package to achieve our goals, as in the Yamaha R6 and the team I have behind me to get the job done.”

Kennedy’s former crew chief Andy Jamison is back in his corner this year while the Irishman will again work with mechanic Tom Brown, who was part of his title-winning team last year.

“I know Tim (Martin) well and Andy Jamison was my crew chief when I last rode for Mar-Train, and he’s back again so I’m really happy about that,” he said.

“I brought a mechanic with me from last year, Tom Brown, and Derek McLaughlin is the other mechanic who’s already in the team, so it’s a case of building a relationship with him really and it’s been going great.

“The team is a small team but really professional close-knit team, and I’m really looking forward to working with them this year.”

The triple champion goes into the season as the favourite to retain his title, but Kennedy is expecting a tough battle from some old foes and new challengers to his throne.

“I was quite impressed by (Zak) Corderoy straight away and he’s quite quick already, so I think as he gets comfortable on the bike he’ll be one to watch and he’ll be up there too,” said Kennedy.

“Obviously I’ve got my rival (Bradley) Perie from last year and he won as many races as I did, and then you’ve got Harry Truelove in the Appleyard Macadam Team – that team has won so many championships that they’re almost like the team to beat.

“There’s my old sparring partner Lee Johnston as well. You never know what side of the bed Lee will wake up on!”

Free practice gets under way at Silverstone on Friday with the Supersport sprint race on Saturday at 5pm. Sunday’s Supersport Feature race is scheduled for 3.40pm.

The British Superbike races are due at 4.15pm on Saturday and 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, when Glenn and Andrew Irwin lead the charge for Northern Ireland.