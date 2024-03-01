Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland rider and Austrian Julian Trummer will compete for the Preston-based outfit on Honda machinery in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes this season at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Jordan, who parted company from PreZ Racing last year, believes he now has the tools at his disposal to reach his potential in the Superbike class as he bids to shake off his tag as a Supertwin and Supersport specialist.

The 32-year-old clinched his first major road racing success in the Supertwin category at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2019 and sealed his maiden TT podium in the class in 2022, finishing third behind Peter Hickman and fellow Ulsterman Lee Johnston.

Paul Jordan gets soaked in champagne by Peter Hickman and Lee Johnston after claiming his first Isle of Man TT podium in 2022 in the Supertwin race

Jordan – who has also finished on the rostrum in the class at the North West 200 – bagged a brace of seventh place results in the Supersport races at last year’s TT.

However, he is now focused on upping his game in the premier Superbike division with a team renowned for running some of the sport’s top names over the years, including John McGuinness, Conor Cummins, James Hillier, Dan Kneen and Josh Brookes.

“It definitely is and I just need to take it with both hands now,” said Jordan, asked if this was his best opportunity yet.

“I just need to remember to enjoy myself because I’ve been in similar situations before and I’ve taken it too seriously and gone backwards.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan in action at the Macau Grand Prix in November

“This year I want to have fun with the boys and be happy and I know I can do a good job for them.

“Andy and Alan [Jackson] want to win and progress as much as I do and that’s the main aim for me at the minute, especially with the big bike. I want to make my name on the big bike and not be known just as a small bike rider.

“The Honda Fireblade is a great bike to be on and I’ve seen the jump that everybody has made since they’ve been on the Honda,” he added.

“I’ve been on a bike the last couple of years (Yamaha R1) that has been proven not to be particularly great around the Isle of Man TT or on the roads in general, so I’m looking forward to getting out on something I know is going to be competitive.

“I took a lot of confidence from the Macau Grand Prix after getting onto a bike I’d never ridden before (Penz BMW S1000RR) and doing a good job.”

Jordan, who will also ride in the Supertwin class in a separate venture with details to be announced soon, will have his first outing on the Honda Fireblade at the first No Limits Racing meeting of the year at Snetterton later this month.

“I’ll be out on the big bike for the first time at Snetterton at a No Limits meeting for a few days,” Jordan said.

“There’s a test first of all, then some races and then an endurance race, so that will give me plenty of good track time, as long as the weather holds up.

“I want to concentrate on the Fireblade but we’ll get some time on the 600 too because it’s been quite a few years since I last rode a Honda Supersport.

“The North West 200 and TT are my two big goals this year but we’ll also be doing the Southern 100 and Armoy.