James Hillier aiming to move to next level at Isle of Man TT and North West 200 after confirming switch to Honda power for 2024
Hillier, who also confirmed he will be return to the North West 200 in May, will ride CBR1000RR-R Fireblade machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes under the new banner of WTF [We’re The Future] Racing, owned and run by Alan Gardner and Paul Curran, who have supplied Hillier with Yamaha machinery since 2022.
The Hampshire rider, who also plans to compete in the Dakar Rally in 2025, won the 2013 Lightweight race at the TT and claimed 14 podiums with Bournemouth Kawasaki before parting company from the team after more than a decade at the end of 2019.
The 38-year-old, a Superstock winner at the North West 200 in 2019, set his fastest ever TT lap last year at 132.702mph as he finished sixth in the showpiece Senior – the quickest lap of the Mountain Course by a Yamaha rider.
“Riding the Hondas will be a new challenge for me after two years on the Yamaha but given the performance we’ve seen of late from the Fireblade, whether in Superbike or Superstock trim, it’s one I’m really looking forward to,” Hillier said.
“The Honda is proven to be quick straight out of the box, which shows how good the base setting is, and it’s a good all-round package. You only have to look at the entry to see how many Hondas there are and that speaks volumes.
“One area I struggled a bit with last year was top speed and the Hondas had the edge over me, so it’ll be good not to have that issue this year.
“We probably won’t run a full Superbike but will instead run a Superstock-spec bike in all races, albeit with a higher tune of engine for the Superbike and Senior races.”
Hillier – set to confirm his plans for the Supersport class soon after riding for Northern Ireland team BPE Russell Racing on a Yamaha last season – says the continuity of having the same team around him again will also be a benefit in 2024.
“Keeping it safe and simple like that works better for me as it’s not easy swapping bikes all the time and this way will reduce the workload for all concerned,” he said.
“I’ve got the same team and crew with me as I’ve had for the last two years – only the team’s name is different – and I’m confident of finding more speed and making another step forward from the results and lap speeds I achieved in 2023.”