Ulster MX2 Champion, James Mackrell, tops the local entry for the forthcoming Fix Auto British Arenacross Championship which takes place at the SSE Arena in Belfast from January 19-20.

The Dundonald rider will race for Team Geartec Norman Watt Racing alongside Nottingham’s Luke Burton in the pro class and will line up against defending champion, Derbyshire’s Tommy Searle on the Dirt Store Kawasaki.

With a star-studded entry that includes the likes of Harri Kulas, Elliot Banks Browne, Mel Pocock, Dylan Woodcock, Adam Chatfield, Nev Bradshaw, Conrad Mewse and Jack Burnell, the action will be hot and heavy.

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the British Arenacross Championship and Mackrel, who tasted victory in Belfast in 2020 as the runaway winner of the All Ireland Cup – claiming four wins from four starts over the two nights of competition – is is hungry for more when he competes in the Pro class next month.

James Mackrel will line up against the best riders in the UK at the Belfast round of the British Arenacross Championship in January. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

“Arenacross is always a very special event and I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “My hometown of Dundonald is obviously just outside Belfast so I am looking forward to competing in front of as many friends and family as possible on the night.”

The 25-year-old fought back from career threatening injuries on his way to being crowned the 2023 Ulster champion and reckons that now he is back to full fitness, he will be able to give the visiting riders a run for their money.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt and Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin will race in the AX Futures class. Spratt moves up from the B/W85 category after finishing second overall at the opening round at Bolesworth Castle, Cheshire in September, to the 125 KTM for the Arenacross showdown and will be aiming for the podium.

The last time he raced in Belfast the 15-year-old finished second overall. Irwin, who is returning from injury, claimed a second and a win on his previous appearance.

Nine-year-old Mason Shields from Lurgan is another one of the locals hoping to make a big impact at his home round.

The youngster, who has raced since he was three, said: “I’m really looking forward to riding in front of my home crowd and putting on a good show. It’s going to be awesome and I’d really like to score a podium.”

The event will also welcome one of the fastest rising stars of the dirt racing scene, Olivia Reynolds. The teenager from Northampton has been riding motocross bikes since age of three and has been taken under the wing of the legendary US racer Travis Pastrana.

Reynolds holds the world record for the youngest female to ever land a backflip on an MX bike.

Matt Bates, British Arenacross Championship Promoter, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Belfast in 2024.

"Northern Ireland is without a doubt one of our favourite places to visit and there’s no greater sight than the SSE rocking as our talented motocross riders wow the crowd.