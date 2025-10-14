Two-time World Superbike champion James Toseland believes Jonathan Rea won’t walk off into the sunset when he competes in his final race at Jerez in Spain this weekend.

Rea will bring the curtain down on his record-breaking career in the championship after announcing his decision to retire from full-time racing in August.

The Northern Ireland rider is the most successful World Superbike rider in history, winning six consecutive titles between 2015 and 2020 with Kawasaki, and amassing a career total of 119 victories and 264 podiums.

It will be the end of an era when the 38-year-old completes his last race at Jerez on Sunday, but Englishman Toseland – who won World Superbike titles with Ducati in 2004 and Honda in 2007 – believes Rea will continue riding motorcycles in 2026.

He has been linked to both Honda and BMW in the Endurance World Championship next year in addition to taking on a test rider role, and has been connected to BMW in a development capacity ahead of a mooted move into the premier class in 2027 by the German manufacturer.

TNT Sports pundit Toseland discussed Rea’s future during Sunday’s live broadcast from the Estoril World Superbike round, and said he expects Rea to remain involved in the sport for some time yet.

“I can still see and hear from him when he’s talking to me, he’s still wanting to ride a motorcycle in whatever form or fashion, whether he’s a test rider or if he wants to compete and go to World Endurance… because they’re two different things,” said Toseland.

“Being a test rider just to develop a motorcycle is a completely different mindset to actually the lights going out and you’ve got to get a result and overtake people, and risk everything.

“We will see, but we haven’t seen the last of Jonathan on a motorcycle just yet.”

Toseland also felt the time was right for Rea to walk away from World Superbikes and said he feels the Ulsterman’s achievements will stand the test of time.

“At the last race, he was wanting to already be at home and not have the pressure of getting his leathers on and riding these motorcycles at full speed, and putting everything on the line anymore,” Toseland added.

“It’s understandable, getting up to 40 years old now with a young family. It’s time for them [football-loving sons Jake and Tyler] to take on the baton and time for Jonathan to spend more time with them.

“Six-time world champion, the most successful World Superbike rider ever, and I don’t think it’s going to be beaten for some time – if ever, in my lifetime that’s for sure.

“I congratulate Jonathan, he’s made himself proud, his family proud, and those young lads will be very proud of their dad forever more and I wish Jonathan all the very best and whatever he does next.