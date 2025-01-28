Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward said he ‘can’t quite believe’ his factory deal to race a Triumph Street Triple 765 this year with KTS Racing at the Isle of Man TT.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coward will compete in the Supersport races under the banner of KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing.

The English rider has also switched machinery from Honda to BMW for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races for the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coward, who finished fourth last year on a KTS Racing Triumph and lapped at 128.668mph, said: “I’m made up with the Triumph deal and can’t quite believe it, to be honest.

Jamie Coward will ride a factory-backed Triumph Street Triple 765 at the 2025 Isle of Man TT, (Photo by Pacemaker Press).

“When you start your career, you always dream of factory support, but I didn’t think I’d get to that level.

“So, to be sitting here now as a factory-backed rider is pretty cool. The aim, as always, is to go a bit faster than last year, and with support from Triumph, we’ll be even closer to the front.

“I’m super excited to get going.”

KTS Racing team owner Kevin Watret said he was ‘thrilled’ to lead Triumph’s official road racing programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re obviously delighted to be continuing our partnership with Jamie, as we’ve enjoyed some superb results over the last few years. We’re equally thrilled to now be the official Triumph team on the roads,” said Watret.

“Since the formation of KTS Racing in 2019, we have strived for an opportunity like this, and it’s great to see our efforts being rewarded.

"Last year was our first with the Triumph triple, and Jamie more than showed its potential with a fourth-place finish in race two and another personal best lap.

"We feel there’s even more potential, and with factory support and the combined expertise of our teams, we’re optimistic for a great season ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the decision to run a BMW M1000RR in 2025, 34-year-old Coward said he believes the German machine has an edge over rival manufacturers.

“As a team, we sat down to evaluate our options and agreed that BMW was the best way forward and the best package to be on at the TT,” he said.

“When you look at the lap speeds, especially the speed trap figures, the BMW has that extra edge. It also suits taller riders better, and the team has secured an ex-Josh Brookes bike, so I’m looking forward to testing it.”

Watret added: "We believe there’s more to achieve in the 1000cc races, which is why we’ve switched to BMW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The results speak for themselves – BMW is consistently at the sharp end in terms of race wins and lap speeds.

"Having already lapped at 132.6mph, we’re confident Jamie can improve further and get even closer to the front runners in the Superbike, Senior, and Superstock TT races.

"Since our return to the TT in 2022, we’ve progressed year after year, and we aim to continue that trend."