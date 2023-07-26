The Yorkshireman’s KTS Racing team said he was involved in a collision with a car while cycling.

Coward is in hospital in Lancaster and his team has withdrawn from the Co Antrim meeting, which will be the final Irish road race of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday evening, Ballymoney man Stanley Stewart, who sponsors Coward’s Yamaha Supersport machine, told the News Letter: “Jamie has a confirmed fractured hip and there’s nobody more disappointed than I am because it’s my home race meeting, but it’s one of those things.

Jamie Coward won twice at Armoy on his debut at the event in 2022.

“It was a freak accident and he’s lying in hospital, but thankfully it was nothing worse.

“He has been cycling every day for around two hours to keep fit for his racing and had stopped in the Lake District to get out on his pushbike.

“A car pulled out and there was a collision,” he added.

“Jamie’s obviously bitterly disappointed but I’ve told him he’ll be the first rider booked for Armoy next year and hopefully we’ll see him back here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by KTS Racing on Wednesday evening wished the Armoy Club ‘the best of luck’ for the event this weekend.

It read: “Earlier today Jamie was travelling up to Scotland to join the team to head to Armoy Road Races.

“Jamie stopped off to cycle in the Lakes. Unfortunately during his ride a car pulled out in front of him causing Jamie to nearly end up through his windscreen.

“He has injured his hip and is awaiting an X-ray in Lancaster hospital. Unfortunately the team have no option but to withdraw from the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish Jamie a speedy recovery and the Armoy Club the best of luck for the weekend. We thank all our sponsors and supporters who have made the trip over to Armoy and we’re sure you’ll still see some great racing.

“A special thanks to Stanley Stewart who supplies the team with the Yamaha R6, as we love to bring his bike home to such a great event.

“Apologies to our main man Simon Bleasdale who made his way to Armoy earlier today. We will update everyone later once Jamie has had his X-rays.”

Coward made his debut at Armoy in 2022, winning the Supertwin and inaugural Classic Superbike races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was set to compete in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin classes this weekend.