A pre-Christmas meeting called by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) did not herald a final outcome as the sport’s governing body seeks cover for trials, short circuits and road races next year after its policy with a previous insurance company was not renewed.

Earlier in December, MCUI chairman Davy McCartney said he hoped the expected increase in the cost of insurance provision for 2023 would be financially viable for the organisation.

McCartney said: “The positive for the Centre is that we did receive offers and there are insurance companies who will come in and provide the necessary cover.

The Tandragee 100 in County Armagh is one of five motorcycle road races set to take place in 2023.

“But we are expecting a rise – like everything at present – and we are just hoping that it is a feasible rise that we can manage.

“We are looking for an overall policy covering trials, short circuits and road racing. The Centre operates a tier payment system, with the costs divided among the clubs.

“Obviously the road racing clubs have the highest payments followed by short circuits and trials.

“Once we have our final offer then we will see where we stand.”

Rising insurance costs for road racing have been a big concern for event organisers in recent years, with the procurement of sponsorship and local government funding also posing significant challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.