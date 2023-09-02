Lynn won both Superbike races on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki to secure the King of Kirkistown title at the final round of the Belfast and District Motor Club’s ‘Big 3 Series’.

The Ballymena rider also earned the Crown Prince of Kirkistown accolade following two battling victories in the Supersport races over McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn triumphed in the first Ulster Superbike race by 4.3s from Ryan Gibson (BMW), with Ross Irwin completing the top three on the Magic Bullet Honda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha) leads Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in the opening Supersport race at Kirkistown on Saturday

In race two, McGreevy again proved a cut above as he quickly hit the front and pulled away from the chasing pack, eventually winning the finale by 3.7s from Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha), who was 1.6s clear of Gibson in third. McGreevy was a non-starter on the McAdoo Kawasaki in either race.

Lynn was made to work much harder in the Supersport class by a determined McGreevy.

In race one, he prevailed by only 0.272s at the 1.5-mile circuit after the result was declared when the leaders completed seven laps due to a red flag. Ajay Carey finished third on the Magic Bullet Yamaha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In race two, with double points available, McGreevy again pushed Lynn all the way, losing out by only four hundredths of a second on the line after eight laps.

Luke Johnston was 5.8s back on the AKR Thomas Bourne Racing Honda as he grabbed the final rostrum place ahead of Carey.

Andrew Smyth (MPW Kawasaki) and Mark Conlin (AKR Thomas Bourne Honda) completed the top six.

Ballynahinch man McGreevy won the first Supertwin race in a close fight with Christian Elkin by 0.143s in the opening President’s Cup leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Randalstown-based Elkin turned the tables to win race two by 0.317s on his RB Engineering Kawasaki, bagging the cup after pocketing double points.

Aaron Spence twice finished on the podium in third on his Spence Engineering Aprilia.

Alexander Rowan was a double winner in the Moto3 class on the Rowan Racing Honda. Rowan won the opener by 6.2s from Jack Burrows (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda) and had five seconds in hand over the Dungannon lad in the second encounter.

Ruben Sherman-Boyd (Boyd Racing/Bitcoin Kawasaki) won both SS300 races, while Brian Hamilton and Finnan Wherity shared a victory apiece in the Moto One races.