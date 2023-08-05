News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Jason Lynn wins opening Superbike race at Phillip McCallen's GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt

Ballymena’s Jason Lynn won the opening Invitation Superbike race at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday at Bishopscourt in Co Down.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 5th Aug 2023, 19:47 BST- 1 min read

Lynn secured the win by over three seconds on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki from Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW).

Sheils held off Nottingham’s Richard Cooper to clinch the runner-up spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cooper, riding the 600cc BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, finished ahead of Scott Swann (Swann Racing Yamaha), with Jonny Campbell fifth on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1.

Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Invitation Superbike race at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Picture: Derek WilsonJason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Invitation Superbike race at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Picture: Derek Wilson
Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Invitation Superbike race at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Picture: Derek Wilson
Most Popular

Ryan Gibson completed the top six on his Gibson Motors Kawasaki.

Cooper was victorious in the first Invitation Supersport race.

The former double British Superstock 1000 champion, who qualified on pole, quickly took the lead and gradually edged clear of the pack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He won the 10-lap race by 2.5s from Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha), with Adam McLean from Tobermore in third, also riding a J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha R6.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy (Madbros Suzuki) was fourth ahead of Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha) and British championship rider Caolan Irwin (R&R Racing Yamaha).

Korie McGreevy was ruled out of the race after crashing on the McAdoo Kawasaki in qualifying.

In the opening Classic Superbike race, Michael Rutter emerged on top from Jeremy McWilliams after a close battle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rutter (Bathams Suzuki XR69) claimed the win by six hundredths of a second from McWilliams, who was riding a Harris F1 Suzuki.

Robert Waddell was third, 4.8s down, on his Kawasaki ZXR750 with Sheils – also riding a Kawasaki – 0.6s further adrift in fourth.

McCoy won the concurrently run GP250 race on the Madbros/Mark Hamilton TZ250 Yamaha by half-a-second from Bobby Varey (TZ250 Yamaha).

The two-day meeting concludes on Sunday.

Related topics:Richard Cooper