Lynn secured the win by over three seconds on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki from Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW).

Sheils held off Nottingham’s Richard Cooper to clinch the runner-up spot.

Cooper, riding the 600cc BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, finished ahead of Scott Swann (Swann Racing Yamaha), with Jonny Campbell fifth on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1.

Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) won the opening Invitation Superbike race at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Picture: Derek Wilson

Ryan Gibson completed the top six on his Gibson Motors Kawasaki.

Cooper was victorious in the first Invitation Supersport race.

The former double British Superstock 1000 champion, who qualified on pole, quickly took the lead and gradually edged clear of the pack.

He won the 10-lap race by 2.5s from Lynn (J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha), with Adam McLean from Tobermore in third, also riding a J McC Roofing Racing Yamaha R6.

Cookstown’s Gary McCoy (Madbros Suzuki) was fourth ahead of Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha) and British championship rider Caolan Irwin (R&R Racing Yamaha).

Korie McGreevy was ruled out of the race after crashing on the McAdoo Kawasaki in qualifying.

In the opening Classic Superbike race, Michael Rutter emerged on top from Jeremy McWilliams after a close battle.

Rutter (Bathams Suzuki XR69) claimed the win by six hundredths of a second from McWilliams, who was riding a Harris F1 Suzuki.

Robert Waddell was third, 4.8s down, on his Kawasaki ZXR750 with Sheils – also riding a Kawasaki – 0.6s further adrift in fourth.

McCoy won the concurrently run GP250 race on the Madbros/Mark Hamilton TZ250 Yamaha by half-a-second from Bobby Varey (TZ250 Yamaha).