Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meara qualified in pole on the Gasgas Moto-Cycle and hole-shotted the opening race of the Knock Club’s event.

By the chequered flag and despite a small crash he had four seconds to spare over Stuart Edmonds on the Seca Racing Team Honda with Antrim’s Richard McKeown third (RM22 Husqvarna).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay McCrum led race two on the GOMX Yamaha for four laps before Meara, who was fifth into Turn1, took over to win from McKeown, with McCrum completing the top three.

Jason Meara (10) leads the MX1/MX2 Experts into Turn 1 at the Knock Club's meeting at St. John's Point. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

The third and final moto saw Edmonds and Meara engaged in a hectic battle for the lead. On a track where oveartaking chances were limited, Edmonds led until Meara barged his way through on lap five.

Edmonds fought back before both men ended up on the deck.

Meara said: “I knew I had the speed but the track was really hard to pass on. I tried to barge my way through as there was no other choice and eventually made the move.

"Stuart returned the favour and brought us both down. Thankfully, I managed to gather myself up quicker and ended up winning comfortably.”

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt made his adult motocross debut at round one of the MRA Ulster championship

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edmonds and McKeown completed the podium with McCrum – who had clutch issues with the Yamaha all day – claiming fourth.

Gasgas Moto-Cycle’s Jack Meara claimed his first Adult MX2 win in race one, however it was Donaghcloney’s Niall Creagan who claimed the overall with two wins and a fourth on the Come Motocross Husqvarna.

Ballymoney’s Jordan McCaw finished overall runner-up on the 2-stroke KTM with Comber’s David Russell securing the final rostrum place.

Ballynure’s Colin Wilson was unbeaten as he claimed the overall semi expert MX1 class while Omagh’s Lewis Spratt took the MX2 overall in his first ever adult race.

The start of the Clubman MX1 race at St. John's Point

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a fantastic day,” said Spratt. “I was outside the top ten after a horrendous start in my opening race. The track at St. John’s Point was so tight you could barely pass but by the flag I had pushed my way up to second.

"I was a bit frustrated as I knew it was my own fault off the start gate but I didn’t make the same mistake in race two and was second into the first corner before quickly passing the race leader, pulling a gap and settling into the race for the win.

"I took the lead in race three on the second lap, eventually winning by over 40 seconds. To get the overall win and receive the Raymond Spence memorial cup was amazing.”

The teenager will race alongside Cole McCullough in this weekend’s Dutch Masters at Oldebroek. Randalstown’s Tony McCann and Ardglass rider Eoin Duffy completed the podium.

Jordan McMullan and overall Clubman MX2 winner Stephen Maitland in action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruairi Grimes was third and second twice for the overall in the clubman MX1 class on his Kawasaki, while Ballygowan Yamaha rider Stephen Maitland claimed the overall in the clubman MX2 class.