Jeremy McWilliams in late deal for NW200 Supersport races on Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha

The 58-year-old will fill in for Cork’s Mike Browne, who sustained two broken ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone last month.

Browne hasn’t given up hope of competing at the Isle of Man TT, where practice gets under way on Sunday, May 29.

England’s Dominic Herbertson rode the Dungannon team’s Yamaha R6 at the Tandragee 100 last weekend and delivered a morale-boosting victory in the wet at the County Armagh course after joining the outfit as a guest rider.

Jeremy McWilliams will compete in the Supersport races at the North West 200 for the Burrows Racing team.

Former Grand Prix winner McWilliams was already confirmed to compete at the North West in the Supertwin races on an IFS Paton backed by the Bayview Hotel.

The 58-year-old has triumphed three times in the class on 650cc Kawasaki machinery and is among the leading contenders for more Supertwin silverware.

McWilliams previously rode Supersport machinery at Northern Ireland’s premier road race in 2016, taking over Dan Kneen’s ride on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha after the Manxman broke his arm in a mountain bike accident. He qualified 10th fastest but had a DNF in the opening Supersport race.

The vastly experienced Glengormley man said: “I’m chuffed to be riding one of John’s bikes next week at the North West.

“I’ve known John for many years and we’re good friends, so when he asked me to ride for him I was more than happy to take the opportunity.

“Unfortunately for his full-time rider, Mike Browne, he is obviously recovering from his injuries and I feel for him as I’m sure he would like to be lining up on the grid next week, but I wish him a speedy recovery and hopefully he is fit for the TT.

“In the meantime we will carry on the campaign and I’m hopeful of a decent result on the 600 next week on what I know is a well sorted machine, and I’m looking forward to working with John and his team.”

Team owner Burrows said he has long been an admirer of the former 250cc and MotoGP star.

“I’m delighted to have Jeremy join the team for the North West 200,” said Burrows.

“As long as I’ve been following racing, I’ve always admired his talent and skill on a bike and still do to this day.

“I’m under no illusions as to how tough the 600 class will be next week, however I honestly feel as if Jeremy will give a great account of himself in Thursday and Saturday’s races and I’m really looking forward to working with him,” he added.

“It’s been a tough few weeks following Mike’s crash, but I’m glad I’m able to bring a very good team to the ‘Port’ in his absence to showcase our sponsors.”

Burrows hopes to announce a rider for the Superbike races on his Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the next few days.

Opening practice takes place on Tuesday, with roads closed from 9.15am-3.15pm. The first Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin races will be held next Thursday evening after final qualifying.

Meanwhile, Australia’s David Johnson is out of the North West and TT following a heavy crash at the British Superbike round at Oulton Park.

Johnson, who signed with the Rich Energy/OMG Racing Yamaha team alongside James Hillier for the major road races, suffered a fractured pelvis and collarbone in the incident.