Joey 25 celebration honouring Ulster motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop to be streamed live around the world
The special event marks 25 years since the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion lost his life aged 48 in a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000.
A series of events are planned this weekend to remember Joey, including a unique parade of 25 of his racing machines, which will be ridden by many of his former rivals, team-mates and friends through the Co Antrim town.
These include World Superbike Champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea, Grand Prix legends Ron Haslam, Jeremy McWilliams, and Eugene Laverty, British Superbike riders Glenn Irwin and Leon Haslam, and a host of celebrated riders such as Ryan Farquhar, Michael Rutter, and Phillip McCallen.
Fans unable to attend in person will have the opportunity to experience the Joey 25 celebration live from anywhere around the globe.
The live stream, which will also be broadcast to thousands of spectators on big screens at the event, will include exclusive interviews with riders and the Dunlop family, and behind-the-scenes footage of the event, including the Joey 25 Exhibition at Ballymoney Museum, which features rare memorabilia from Joey’s illustrious career.
Joey’s wife Linda said: “We are honoured that the Joey 25 celebration can now be seen by a global audience.
“Joey was a local hero and an international icon, and this live stream ensures that fans everywhere can join us in celebrating his extraordinary legacy.
“This event is a heartfelt, deeply personal tribute to Joey, and we’re delighted that we will share this special day with his fans worldwide. Seeing Joey’s bikes roar through Ballymoney and knowing people across the globe can watch feels truly special.”
The live stream will be accessible via Greenlight Television’s King of the Roads platform with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 18:00 BST on Saturday, May 24.
In addition to the live stream, the Joey 25 Exhibition at Ballymoney Museum, open daily from 9am to 5pm until August 30, 2025, invites visitors to explore Joey’s legacy through rare artifacts, including his 1981 Isle of Man TT racing leathers and personal items from the Dunlop family archives.