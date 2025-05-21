Saturday’s eagerly-awaited Joey 25 celebration honouring Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop in Ballymoney will be streamed live globally on Greenlight Television’s King of the Roads TV online platform.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special event marks 25 years since the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion lost his life aged 48 in a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

A series of events are planned this weekend to remember Joey, including a unique parade of 25 of his racing machines, which will be ridden by many of his former rivals, team-mates and friends through the Co Antrim town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include World Superbike Champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea, Grand Prix legends Ron Haslam, Jeremy McWilliams, and Eugene Laverty, British Superbike riders Glenn Irwin and Leon Haslam, and a host of celebrated riders such as Ryan Farquhar, Michael Rutter, and Phillip McCallen.

Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Fans unable to attend in person will have the opportunity to experience the Joey 25 celebration live from anywhere around the globe.

The live stream, which will also be broadcast to thousands of spectators on big screens at the event, will include exclusive interviews with riders and the Dunlop family, and behind-the-scenes footage of the event, including the Joey 25 Exhibition at Ballymoney Museum, which features rare memorabilia from Joey’s illustrious career.

Joey’s wife Linda said: “We are honoured that the Joey 25 celebration can now be seen by a global audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joey was a local hero and an international icon, and this live stream ensures that fans everywhere can join us in celebrating his extraordinary legacy.

“This event is a heartfelt, deeply personal tribute to Joey, and we’re delighted that we will share this special day with his fans worldwide. Seeing Joey’s bikes roar through Ballymoney and knowing people across the globe can watch feels truly special.”

The live stream will be accessible via Greenlight Television’s King of the Roads platform with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 18:00 BST on Saturday, May 24.