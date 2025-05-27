Thousands lined the Ballymoney streets to honour the great Joey Dunlop at a programme hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the rider’s family.

Included was the largest-ever display of Dunlop’s race bikes plus a memorable Parade of Champions through his home town featuring star names such as Carl Fogarty, Jonathan Rea, Ron Haslam, Jeremy McWilliams, Eugene Laverty, Glenn Irwin, Ryan Farquhar, Michael Rutter, Phillip McCallen, Raymond McCullough, John McGuiness, Bruce Anstey and Adrian Archibald.

The entertainment also included live music, a ‘Meet The Riders’ session and autograph opportunities – with the Joey Dunlop memorial garden and museum popular destinations as fans turned out in force to show support for the legend’s legacy.

Here are 28 of the best images from the bikes display and parade:

1 . Joey 25 Celebration Glenn Irwin rode a CBR600 Duckhams Honda at the Parade of Champions Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

2 . Joey 25 Celebration Fans enjoying the opportunity to look at some memorable machines Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

3 . Joey 25 Celebration Ron Haslam was a popular part of the Parade of Champions Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker