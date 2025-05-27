JOEY DUNLOP 25 DAY: 28 shots from Parade of Champions and bikes display at celebration in Ballymoney

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 27th May 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 14:54 BST
The weekend’s Joey Dunlop Celebration Day featured some of the biggest names in motorcycling at a special event to mark 25 years since the passing of the Northern Ireland sporting icon.

Thousands lined the Ballymoney streets to honour the great Joey Dunlop at a programme hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the rider’s family.

Included was the largest-ever display of Dunlop’s race bikes plus a memorable Parade of Champions through his home town featuring star names such as Carl Fogarty, Jonathan Rea, Ron Haslam, Jeremy McWilliams, Eugene Laverty, Glenn Irwin, Ryan Farquhar, Michael Rutter, Phillip McCallen, Raymond McCullough, John McGuiness, Bruce Anstey and Adrian Archibald.

The entertainment also included live music, a ‘Meet The Riders’ session and autograph opportunities – with the Joey Dunlop memorial garden and museum popular destinations as fans turned out in force to show support for the legend’s legacy.

Here are 28 of the best images from the bikes display and parade:

Glenn Irwin rode a CBR600 Duckhams Honda at the Parade of Champions

1. Joey 25 Celebration

Glenn Irwin rode a CBR600 Duckhams Honda at the Parade of Champions Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Fans enjoying the opportunity to look at some memorable machines

2. Joey 25 Celebration

Fans enjoying the opportunity to look at some memorable machines Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Ron Haslam was a popular part of the Parade of Champions

3. Joey 25 Celebration

Ron Haslam was a popular part of the Parade of Champions Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

A welcome appearance by Joey Dunlop's race van

4. Joey 25 Celebration

A welcome appearance by Joey Dunlop's race van Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

