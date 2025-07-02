JOEY DUNLOP 25th ANNIVERSARY: Sporting legacy cemented by milestone results around the world
Ulster’s feted sporting legend claimed win after win around the infamous 37.73-mile course so adored by Joey between 1977 and 2000.
Twenty-five years on from his tragic death in a racing accident in Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, Joey remains the most successful rider at the now-defunct Ulster Grand Prix, with 24 wins to his name and 48 in total around Dundrod, incorporating his wins at the Killinchy 150 and Dundrod 150 meetings.
He also triumphed 13 times at the North West 200 and amassed 156 Irish road racing victories.
The Northern Ireland star won five Formula One world titles in successive years between 1982-86 on a mixture of short circuits and road courses against formidable opposition, underscoring his pedigree as one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time.
His first world crown was achieved a year after he signed for Honda in 1982, when Joey secured the championship crown without winning a race.
He finished as the runner-up in the Formula One race at the TT behind Ron Haslam after encountering machine problems. Another second place behind future 500cc Grand Prix champion Wayne Gardner at Villa Real in Portugal and a runner-up result at the Ulster Grand Prix behind Haslam was enough to clinch the title by six points.
In 1983, Joey won at the TT to begin a run of six straight Formula One wins on the Isle of Man.
A victory on home soil at the Ulster Grand Prix and runner-up finish at Assen enabled him to retain his crown by seven points from Suzuki rival Rob McElnea.
Riding the RVF750 Honda, Joey won at the TT and UGP in 1984 and claimed second place at Villa Real, Assen and Zolder (Belgium) to lift the Formula One title for a third time. His Honda team-mate, Roger Marshall, finished second by 12 points.
During a special year in 1985, Joey won all six championship rounds at the TT, Assen, Villa Real, Montjuich Park (Spain), UGP and Hockenheim in Germany for a fourth consecutive championship success. Suzuki’s Mick Grant finished second, 50 points adrift.
Joey’s fifth and final world title triumph was achieved in 1986 in dominant style as the Co Antrim man powered the factory RVF Honda to wins at the TT, Hockenheim, Assen, Villa Real and Imatra in Finland. He also finished second at Jerez in Spain and at home at the UGP to wrap up the title by 22 points from Suzuki’s Paul Iddon.