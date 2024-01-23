All Sections
Sport NI is asking the public to vote for their top 10 sporting moments to mark the body’s golden anniversary, with Ulster motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop on the shortlist along with fellow Northern Ireland sporting greats including Dennis Taylor and AP McCoy.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:51 GMT
Responsible for the development of sport across Northern Ireland, Sport NI’s online public vote is open until February 9.

The top 10 sporting moments over the past 50 years have been selected by Sport NI staff and the shortlist is as follows:

1. Joey Dunlop – 1st TT win – 1977

Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop was a five-time TT Formula One world champion and record 26-time Isle of Man TT winnerNorthern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop was a five-time TT Formula One world champion and record 26-time Isle of Man TT winner
2. Northern Ireland men’s football team beating Spain in 1982 World Cup

3. Dennis Taylor winning World Snooker Championship in 1985

4. Wayne McCullough winning silver in Barcelona in 1992

5. Ulster Rugby winning Heineken Cup Final 1999

AP McCoy celebrates winning the Grand National on Don't Push It in 2010AP McCoy celebrates winning the Grand National on Don't Push It in 2010
AP McCoy celebrates winning the Grand National on Don't Push It in 2010

6. Tyrone GAA’s 3 in a decade in the 2000s

7. Beijing Paralympics 2008 – Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth winning their first gold medals

8. AP McCoy – Grand National Win in 2010

9. Kelly Gallagher winning gold at Sochi in 2014

10. NI women’s football qualification to the Euros in 2022

To vote for your top NI sporting moments of the last 50 years visit www.sportni.net/50th-anniversary-top-ten. Cast your vote by 9 February 2024.

