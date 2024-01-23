Joey Dunlop on shortlist as public asked to select Northern Ireland's top 10 sporting moments of past 50 years
Responsible for the development of sport across Northern Ireland, Sport NI’s online public vote is open until February 9.
The top 10 sporting moments over the past 50 years have been selected by Sport NI staff and the shortlist is as follows:
1. Joey Dunlop – 1st TT win – 1977
2. Northern Ireland men’s football team beating Spain in 1982 World Cup
3. Dennis Taylor winning World Snooker Championship in 1985
4. Wayne McCullough winning silver in Barcelona in 1992
5. Ulster Rugby winning Heineken Cup Final 1999
6. Tyrone GAA’s 3 in a decade in the 2000s
7. Beijing Paralympics 2008 – Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth winning their first gold medals
8. AP McCoy – Grand National Win in 2010
9. Kelly Gallagher winning gold at Sochi in 2014
10. NI women’s football qualification to the Euros in 2022
To vote for your top NI sporting moments of the last 50 years visit www.sportni.net/50th-anniversary-top-ten. Cast your vote by 9 February 2024.