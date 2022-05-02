Joey Thompson wasn’t prepared to ‘risk his life’ at Tandragee 100

Thompson has joined the Wilson Craig Racing Honda team this season and was making his debut at Tandragee, where he was also riding the new Honda CBR1000RR-R on the roads for the first time.

In excellent conditions on Friday, he qualified 21st fastest in the Open Superbike class and later posted the 16th fastest time on the Supersport Honda.

It was a very different picture on Saturday however, with the organisers eventually abandoning the meeting after three races due to the worsening conditions.

Thompson said: “We were always going to be on the back foot at Tandragee, having never seen the track before and having no real testing on the Fireblade.

“We did manage to do a good job in qualifying, being the fastest newcomer out in the Open class, which was very pleasing.

“Road racing is a dangerous game, but on Saturday the risk percentage was way too high for me. I want a long career in road racing and risking my life in stupid conditions is not going to help me achieve that,” he added.

“We are going to the NW200 with two immaculate Hondas and a fit and healthy pilot.”

The Wilson Craig team made the decision to withdraw from the event after the Open Superbike race was red-flagged on lap two when Cornwall’s Forest Dunn and Matthew Rees crashed out. Both riders escaped serious injury but the race was not re-started.