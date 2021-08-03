John Burrows impressed with Superbike debutant Mike Browne at Armoy

Mike Browne qualified third in the Superbike class on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki and finished sixth in the premier 'Race of Legends'.

The Co Antrim meeting was the first Irish national road race of the year as the Dungannon-based team returned to its roots for the first time since last September’s Cookstown 100.

Cork man Browne was making his roads bow on the Suzuki GSX-R1000 and caught the eye on Friday as he sealed an excellent front-row start in third place.

Browne came home in seventh place in the Open Superbike race on Saturday and later improved to sixth in the blue riband ‘Race of Legends’, lapping within half-a-second of podium finishers Davey Todd and Derek McGee.

Burrows said: “It’s the Irish first road race we have done this year and we were looking forward to Armoy because we’re a road racing team first and foremost.

“In the first Superbike race, Mike and Paul (Jordan) were seventh and eighth respectively. This was Mike’s first race on the 1000cc Suzuki after qualifying in third and he managed to improve to sixth in the ‘Race of Legends’.

“Mike lapped in 1m 45s and that was within half-a-second of much more experienced riders ahead of him in second, third and fourth, like Davey Todd, Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney. I think that went slightly unnoticed and it was a strong performance by Mike.”

Browne, though – who was also fourth in Friday’s Supersport opener – said he expected more from himself at Armoy.

“I don’t have anything bad to take away from Armoy but I wasn’t overly happy with things either,” he said.

“I thought I’d at least maybe keep the likes of Derek Sheils and Michael Sweeney in my sights. I was happy with my lap times but I was disappointed with the results. The team was happy with my performance but I just didn’t feel it myself.

“Maybe I was expecting too much after qualifying third and it was my first time racing the Suzuki GSX-R1000, but I just expected more. It was only my second time at Armoy I suppose, so it’s a start,” added Browne, who was also competing at Armoy for only the second time.