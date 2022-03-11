John Burrows optimistic over Ulster Grand Prix return

The Dundrod event was set to go ahead in August for the first time since 2019, but a government funding of £800,000, which was also earmarked for the North West 200, fell through.

Tourism NI refused to support the financial package, which had been signed off by the Department of Finance and Department for the Economy.

The public body said its decision was based on ‘financial and legal grounds’ and revealed the amount requested was more than six times the total granted to the international road races in 2019.

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team boss John Burrows with Mike Browne and his son Jack during a pre-season test at Cartagena in Spain.

Former road racer Burrows, who runs the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team, said: “If the Ulster Grand Prix had got the go-ahead this year, it was probably going to be a big ask to get it up and running after two years of Covid.

“But I’d be pretty confident that the event could return in the future if they can just get the funding they need over the line.

“It’s good to have good people involved like Phillip McCallen and Mervyn Whyte who are passionate about motorbike racing.

“I don’t know the full story about the whole thing but obviously the funding hasn’t come through and it’s shocking for road racing,” Burrows added.

“That’s the first race we’ve lost this year and at the moment we have a lot of Irish national road races we’re expecting to return this year, but you do wonder how many will actually take place because of the financial challenges they must be facing after these past two years.

“It doesn’t look like Covid will stop road races happening this year, but even aside from that it takes such a massive effort to put on a road racing event. How many clubs will have that enthusiasm and the finances to get up and running again?”

While Burrows admitted his disappointment over the cancellation, he revealed he had his doubts that the ‘world’s fastest road race’ would be resurrected in 2022.

“The Ulster Grand Prix is really important from a road racing point of view but if we can get all our national events back this year along with the North West 200 and TT, then from a team perspective it’s not the end of the world,” said Burrows.

“But it would obviously be great to see it back again and everyone knows how good a road race we have at Dundrod.

“Unfortunately, I did have my doubts over whether we would see the Ulster Grand Prix back this year for whatever reason, but I believe there are good, enthusiastic people involved and I’m sure they’ll do their best to make it happen if they can.

“It’s unfortunate for them that they have put such a big effort into securing this funding only to see it taken away. Maybe the road racing face just didn’t fit and sadly they have pulled the pin on it.”

Burrows’ young son Jack and roads rider Mike Browne were in Spain this week for a three-day test at Cartagena.

Browne will lead the Co Tyrone outfit’s challenge at the Irish national road races and the Isle of Man TT. The Cork man will also make his debut at the North West 200 from May 10-14.

Schoolboy Jack will compete in the Irish Minibike Championship and will also make his short circuit debut on a Moto3 Honda at the Ulster Superbike rounds.

The Irish road racing season blasts off with the centenary Cookstown 100 from April 22-23.

