John McGuinness given number one plate as Superbike start numbers revealed for Isle of Man TT

The Honda Racing UK rider will carry the number one plate on his Honda Fireblade when he sets off from Glencrutchery Road, 10 seconds ahead of Yorkshireman and 2019 Senior TT winner Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki).

Stalwart Michael Rutter goes at number three on the Bathams BMW and will be followed by 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson, who has renewed his ties with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team for 2022 to ride the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR.

James Hillier is next at number five as he gives the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha its debut on the Mountain Course, while Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop – the third most successful TT rider in history – retains the familiar number six plate on the PBM Ducati Panigale V4R.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGuinness will carry the number one plate on his Honda Racing UK Fireblade at this year's Isle of Man TT.

Behind Dunlop, Lincolnshire’s Gary Johnson (Specsavers/NL Motorcycles BMW) is at number seven ahead of rising star Davey Todd – already a winner at the North West 200 – on the Milenco by Padgetts Honda, while Aussie David Johnson (Rich Energy OMG Yamaha) has been allocated number nine.

Outright lap record holder Peter Hickman completes the top ten on the Gas Monkey-liveried BMW ahead of Manx favourite Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgetts Honda), with Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward at 12 (KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Yamaha).

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, who clinched his maiden TT win in the Supersport class in 2019, carries the number 13 plate on the Ashcourt Racing BMW and will be followed by Phil Crowe (Handtrans Haulage/Nigel Appleyard BMW).

Sam West (15), Dominic Herbertson (16), Brian McCormack (17) on the FHO Racing/Roadhouse Macau BMW and fellow Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) are the top 18.

Ulsterman Shaun Anderson (19) will ride a Hawk Racing Suzuki, while Craig Neve rounds out the top 20 starters on the Callmac Scaffolding BMW.

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin will start at number 22 on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade as he makes his TT debut.

The RST Superbike TT is scheduled to get under way at 12:00 BST over six laps on June 4.

The full top-20 list is as follows:

1. John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda

2. Dean Harrison - DAO Racing Kawasaki, Kawasaki

3. Michael Rutter - Bathams Ales, BMW

4. Ian Hutchinson - Milwaukee BMW Motorrad, BMW

5. James Hillier - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha

6. Michael Dunlop - PBM Ducati, Ducati

7. Gary Johnson - Specsavers/NL Motorcycles, BMW

8. Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

9. David Johnson - RICH Energy OMG Racing, Yamaha

10. Peter Hickman - Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing, BMW

11. Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

12. Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Yamaha

13. Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, BMW

14. Philip Crowe - Handtrans Haulage/Nigel Appleyard, BMW

15. Sam West - The Street Diner, BMW

16. Dominic Herbertson - Haith, BMW

17. Brian McCormack - FHO Racing BMW/The Roadhouse Macau, BMW

18. Derek Sheils - The Roadhouse Macau, BMW

19. Shaun Anderson - Hawk Racing Suzuki, Suzuki

20. Craig Neve - Callmac Scaffolding, BMW

---------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.