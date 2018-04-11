John McGuinness 'gutted' after injury setback

John McGuinness has revealed he has suffered a setback as he recovers from a broken leg he sustained in a crash at last year’s North West 200.

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner has been facing a fitness battle for the 2018 season after breaking his right tibia and fibula after crashing in practice on the Honda Racing Fireblade last May at Primrose corner.

Last month, he expressed his relief after the external fixator was finally removed from his lower leg, with McGuinness walking onto the stage to rapturous applause at the official launch of the TT.

As well as announcing he had signed to ride for Norton at the TT, McGuinness also struck deals to ride a Honda for Michael Dunlop in the Supersport class plus a Kawasaki Supertwin machine for Ryan Farquhar’s KMR team.

However, his long awaited comeback may be in jeopardy after McGuinness revealed on Twitter that he had suffered a ‘setback’ with the injury.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Not sure what to say, unfortunately my leg has had a bit of a setback. Sorry I’ve not said sooner, I’ve just been trying to get my head around it all first. To say I’m gutted is an understatement’.

Practice for the North West 200 gets underway in just over a month.