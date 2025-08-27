​John McGuinness says Joey Dunlop remains “in everybody’s thoughts” a quarter of a century on from his untimely passing following a racing accident in Estonia.

​Northern Ireland sporting icon Joey lost his life at an obscure race meeting at Tallinn on July 2, 2000, weeks after he clinched his final hat-trick at the Isle of Man TT.

His record of 26 victories stood for 24 years until Joey’s nephew, Michael, equalled and then surpassed the longstanding benchmark in 2024, adding further wins in June to raise his tally to a remarkable 33 TT triumphs.

This week’s Classic TT on the Isle of Man is paying homage to Joey’s treble 25 years ago, which included a famous victory in the Formula 1 race on the Honda SP1 – a feat 23-time TT winner McGuinness describes as the quiet Ballymoney man’s “greatest hour”.

Joey Dunlop on the podium after winning the Formula 1 race at the Isle of Man TT in 2000 with John McGuinness, who finished third. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Joey also won the 250cc Lightweight and 125cc Ultra-Lightweight races in 2000, and recorded his fastest speed around the Mountain Course at 123.87mph on his final ever lap around the hallowed 37.73-miles of Manx roads in the Senior finale, finishing third behind David Jefferies and Dunlop.

A special pop-up museum in the Mercury Club at the Grandstand features memorabilia from Joey’s final TT on loan from the Dunlop family, including his racing machines, leathers, helmets, trophies, plus unique items provided for the exhibition by McGuinness and Michael Rutter, who stood alongside Joey on the Formula 1 podium in 2000.

On Friday (August 29), nephew Michael will ride a replica of Joey’s Honda SP1 in the Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap, bringing the 2025 festival to a fitting close.

McGuinness was Joey’s team-mate in 2000 at the North West 200 and TT and paid a warm tribute to the much-loved Ulsterman during the opening of the pop-up exhibition last Wednesday.

“I’m glad they’ve put it together, it’s 25 years on – where have those years gone? It’s a quarter of a century, it’s mental,” said the Morecambe man.

“And still, you go anywhere in the world and talk about the TT or motorcycle racing, and Joey comes into the conversation after a few minutes. He’s still in everybody’s thoughts, and affectionate thoughts as well.

“I’m just so lucky that I got to be his team-mate and got quite close to him really. I came here at 10-years-old and watched it (TT) and I wanted to be a TT rider.

“I remember the first time I was with him at the North West 200 and I was looking at his bum, because it had ‘Dunlop’ on his bum (leathers) and I was like, that’s the real Joey Dunlop! And the yellow helmet, and I’m riding wheel to wheel with him,” he told Granada Isle of Man.

“Always an honest, fair rider – hard rider, but fair – and going on to become his team-mate was very special.”

Joey was an intensely private person, but just as McGuinness felt he was getting to know the road racing great came the bombshell news of his death.

“He was a man of not many words and he didn’t really say a lot, but I sort of made him talk to me, if you like,” said McGuinness.

“He accepted me in the end I think – I’d like to think he did, because when I got to know him and talk to him, in that way that you can talk to other riders when the camaraderie starts working, then a few weeks later we lost him.

“I was shocked, really shocked like everybody was shocked – a little bit of disbelief because you always thought Joey was invincible and that it was never going to happen to Joey.

“It felt strange because I went from such a high to such a low, because I was on the rostrum in the 250 race at Silverstone in the British Championship – I’d just won the race – come down and one of my mechanics said Joey’s, you know (dead).

“And I said no, he’s not even racing, I didn’t even know he was going to Estonia. A piece of racing died at that moment, it was a real big piece of history gone really and it was horrible – it always is.

“I’ve been around the game a long time and lost a lot of friends – a lot of riders have fallen over the years and we don’t forget about any of those guys – but Joey’s just that little bit extra special. A big piece of racing history died with Joey.

McGuinness missed Joey’s funeral, attended by over 50,000 mourners, as he was racing in the British Grand Prix at Donington Park, but the English rider paid his own personal tribute to Joey in the race.

“Definitely a piece of my world collapsed and I couldn’t go to the funeral, I was riding at Donington Park, I was a 500 wildcard in the Grand Prix and scored some points, and it was just a little nod to Joey,” he said.

“In my head I sort of dedicated that result to Joey and we gather ourselves up and move on, but you never forget.