John Meara crowned Irish Champion

After wrapping up the Ulster title a few weeks ago the Irish was a straight battle between himself and his brother, but unfortunately Jason took ill before the event and was unable to compete, leaving John to complete a domestic double in the MX1 class on the Watts Kawasaki.

Meara holeshotted the opening moto and won comfortably from Seaforde’s Nathan Green with Newtownards rider Luke Smith third.

Race two saw Stuart Edmonds, returning from injury, finish second to Meara, who again holeshotted the start. Smith was third.

Loughbrickland's John Meara dominated the Irish experts MX1 class at Downpatrick to claim the 2022 title. Meara is now the 2022 Ulster and Irish MX1 champion

The final race saw Meara complete his treble and claim the Irish title. Edmonds claimed another second place and Smith third.

Now Meara can look forward to representing Ireland for the first time in America for the MXON at Red Bud which takes place 24th and 25th September.

He will team up with Ballyclare’s Martin Barr and Dubliner Stuart Edmonds.

Jack Meara added another title to the Meara trophy room when he was crowned Irish 125 youth champion at Downpatrick.

It was the 14-year-old Loughbrickland riders first season on the LJC KTM 125. He secured the overall with two second places and a victory in race two at the weekend.

Southern rider Eric Lynch claimed the 250 youth title.

Cork’s David Galvin Jr was crowned the experts MX2 champion while David Galvin Sn won the veterans title.

Mark Mooney, the new Team Ireland manager, lifted the over 35s title.

In the semi experts MX1 class it was Omagh’s Ashley Allerton who was crowned champion while in the MX2 class it was Leon Rogers.

The clubman MX1 championship was won by Juris Varanauski with Darren Wilkinson lifting the MX2 title. Antrim’s Sean Meighan won the Evo class.

Omagh schoolboy Lewis Spratt completed a brilliant domestic season by adding the Irish B/W 85 championship to his CV. Despite broken goggles and a front wheel puncture in race one at Saul, Downpatrick, the 13-year-old still brought the McCullagh’s Centra KTM across the line in first place to clinch the title. He now focus his attention on the final round of the British championship at Landrake ion September 10th where he lies eighth in the championship.

The teenager will complete his season in Belgium as he represents Ireland at the Coupe de L’Avenir.

Castlewellan’s Alfie Herron is the S/W85 champion.

Martin Kalnins is the 2022 junior 65 Irish champion and will also represent Ireland at the Coupe de L’Avenir in October.

In the Irish ladies class it was a first championship for Kells girl Amy Booth.

The 20-year-old rode the James Connolly Construction 250 Husqvarna for the first time in 2022 and over the season claimed two victories to eventually be crowned champion at the last round at Downpatrick.

“I was nervous before the races at the weekend but when the gate dropped all the nerves disappeared,” said Booth.

“It has been a difficult season with injuries but it is a great feeling to get my name on the championship. A big thanks to everyone who helped me through the season.”

Booth only started racing four years ago in the 85 class and has big plans for 2023.