Toprak Razgatlioglu set a new record of 12 consecutive World Superbike wins on Sunday with a dominant victory in the Superpole race as Jonathan Rea finished 10th.

Turkish star Razgatlioglu has been in unbeatable form on the factory BMW machine as he remains on a winning run that began with victory in Race 2 at Assen in April.

The 27-year-old is now 87 points clear of Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega in the championship as he closes in on a second world title after his maiden success in 2021 for Yamaha.

Razgatlioglu left the Pata Yamaha team to join BMW this season and has transformed the manufacturer’s fortunes in World Superbikes.

Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) was 10th in the World Superbike Superpole race in Portugal

His seat in the Yamaha team was filled by six-time champion Rea, who has not made the impact he would have hoped for.

The 37-year-old finished 15th in Saturday’s first race after being hindered by a quick-shifter issue but could only manage 10th in the ten-lap Superpole race.

Rea, who is 10th in the championship, clinched his first podium for Yamaha in the Superpole race at Donington Park in July but outside of that result, the Northern Ireland man has struggled to challenge for the rostrum places.

Razgatlioglu won the Superpole race by 2.9s from Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati), with Alex Lowes claiming a close third for the Kawasaki Racing Team.

Michael van der Mark (BMW Motorrad), Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) and team-mate Alvaro Bautista completed the top six.