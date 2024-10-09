Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jonathan Rea has fond memories of Estoril in Portugal as he gears up for the penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship this weekend.

The Northern Ireland rider claimed his sixth successive world crown at the venue in 2020, which makes a return to the calendar for the first time since 2022.

Rea finds himself in a much different scenario two years on as he looks to finish a difficult maiden season as a Yamaha rider with some positives to take into the winter.

The 37-year-old left Kawasaki to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team after the Turkish star opted to make the move to the factory BMW squad.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea

Razgatlioglu could wrap up the title this weekend at Estoril, but Rea says he is simply aiming to be ‘more competitive’ after a disappointing weekend at the previous round at Aragon in Spain, where his best result was 12th in the Superpole race after making his return from injury following a crash at Magny-Cours in France, which ruled him out of the Italian round at Cremona.

The 119-time race winner’s sole podium on the Yamaha R1 this year came in the Superpole race at Donington Park in the summer, when Rea claimed third.

He is in an unfamiliar 14th position in the championship as Rea aims for a marked improvement at the final two rounds of 2024, with Jerez bringing the curtain down a week after Estoril.

“Estoril is a track that I really enjoy – it was a ‘late’ addition to the WorldSBK calendar in my career, so I haven’t done too much mileage there but I have some great memories – none more so than in 2020, when I won my sixth World Championship title,” he said.

“Of course, Estoril has been absent for a couple of years from the calendar so Friday will be an important day to get up to speed, understand the circuit again and try to continue getting the best out of our Yamaha R1 WorldSBK.

“It’s got a little bit of everything: fast, flowing sections and tight, twisty sections – and a long straight to negotiate. There is plenty to consider when putting our package together.