Jonathan Rea aiming to recapture World Superbike title lead at 'special' Magny-Cours

The Northern Ireland rider is tied at the top on 311 points with Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu after seven rounds of the series as the duo engage in a compelling title battle.

Rea has special memories of Magny-Cours, where he wrapped up three of his six successive world crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Last year, the 34-year-old was a double winner at the French circuit, where he has won eight times in all throughout his World Superbike career.

The Kawasaki Racing Team rider participated in a private one-day test at Portimao in Portugal following the seventh round of the championship at the new Navarra venue in northern Spain, where Rea was able to work on the set-up of his ZX-10RR in hot conditions.

Magny-Cours has thrown up some unpredictable weather in recent years, but Rea has won in a mixture of conditions at the French circuit and says he is ‘very motivated’ for the upcoming races.

“After the last few races, on new circuits for us, I am really excited to got to Magny-Cours,” he said.

“It is a circuit where I have a lot of special memories, where we have been many times in the past, so we have a lot of data.

“Thankfully, we had a full day of really nice weather at a Portimao test last week to keep working with the set-up of our Ninja ZX-10RR. I felt very good there and the condition for the bike was very good.

“The bike set-up for Magny-Cours is very similar to Portimao. It has a lot of heavy braking area but also changes of direction which really suit our bike,” added Rea, who has won eight races this year to move onto a remarkable career total of 107 victories in World Superbikes.

“Now, with six rounds remaining in the championship we are past the halfway point and the next races will come along in very quick succession.

“The target is of course to win and to build some positive momentum into the last part of the year, which is going to be very intense. But I am excited, very motivated and can’t wait to get to France.”

Meanwhile, Eugene Laverty looks set to miss a fourth straight round of the championship. The 2013 title runner-up has been left on the sidelines since his RC Squadra Corse BMW team announced it was taking a break to make internal changes, meaning Laverty has only competed in the opening three rounds of the 2021 season to date.

Following round eight at Magny-Cours, the championship break for one week before a busy run of three successive rounds on the Iberian Peninsula at Catalunya, Jerez and Portimao in what will be a crucial period for the main title protagonists.

As well as Rea and Razgatlioglu, last year’s championship runner-up Scott Redding has forced his way back into the frame following three wins from the last six races, with the Ducati rider now 38 points off the top.

Free practice takes place on Friday at Magny-Cours with race one scheduled for 13:00 BST on Saturday following Superpole qualifying (10:10-10:25 BST).

In the World Supersport 300 Championship, Co Antrim teenager James McManus and the Cork-based Team 109 Kawasaki have parted company ‘by mutual agreement’. McManus will focus solely on the British Junior Supersport Championship for the remainder of 2021.