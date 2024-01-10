Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will fly home from Spain for the Adelaide Motorbike Awards next Friday in Belfast.

Rea, who is continuing his preparations for the new season, will take a break from warm weather motocross training to attend the biggest night on the Irish and UK motorcycling calendar.

The Ulster rider will be joined on the VIP guestlist at the Crowne Plaza Hotel by Eugene Laverty, a former World Superbike Championship runner-up, who will jet in from his home in Portugal.

Laverty retired after the 2022 season but is now the co-owner of the Bonovo Action BMW team and part of the management structure.

Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea will take a break from training in Spain to attend the Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast on January 19

Rea – the most successful World Superbike rider ever – is gearing up for a new challenge in 2024 after signing for the Pata Yamaha team following nine years at Kawasaki.

The 36-year-old is bidding for a seventh world crown and will resume his winter testing programme later this month ahead of the opening round of the championship at Phillip Island in Australia from February 23-25.

“To have riders from every discipline gather underneath one roof makes the Irish Motorbike Awards a unique occasion,” said Rea.

“Wherever I have been in the world I have flown home every year to support this event, as being with my fans at home is something very special to me.”

Along with the main Irish Motorcyclist of the Year accolade, a dozen awards in total will be presented next Friday evening across the short circuit, road racing and off-road disciplines of the sport.

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin won the prestigious Joey Dunlop trophy last year for the first time and is again in contention after an excellent season, with the Carrickfergus man finishing as the title runner-up by half-a-point and stretching his unbeaten run of Superbike victories at the North West 200 to eight.

Irwin said: “Lifting the famous Joey Dunlop trophy last season was one of the proudest moments of my career.

“To follow in the footsteps of former World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, who won it six times in a row, was incredibly special. What he has done for the sport is remarkable.”

Also confirmed for the annual black tie bash is Peter Hickman, who sealed a four-timer at the Isle of Man TT last year and established a new 136mph outright lap record around the Mountain Course.

Hickman also triumphed on his return to the Macau Grand Prix in November for the first time since 2019.

Alastair Seeley, the most successful North West 200 rider ever with 29 wins, and British Superstock champion Richard Kerr will also be in attendance.

Lee Johnston, who is making a positive recovery after a life-threatening crash at the North West 200 last year, is set to make a special appearance along with fellow Northern Ireland man Michael Laverty, who is now a leading MotoGP TV pundit.

Adelaide Motorbike Insurance is administered by Cornmarket Insurance services and marketing manager David Molly said he was delighted the company is involved once again.

“The Irish Motorbike Awards provide a fantastic opportunity for the biking community to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the riders and teams which make the sport enjoyable for so many,” Molly said.

“Adelaide Motorbike are extremely proud to continue our sponsorship of the Awards and are already looking forward to a great night of recognition and celebration.”

The event will be hosted by Keith Huewen and Stephen Watson.