Jonathan Rea hailed his ‘best weekend of the season’ after finishing fourth and fifth in the two main races at the penultimate round of the World Superbike Championship at Estoril in Portugal.

The Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider was fifth in Saturday’s opening race but was out of luck in the Superpole race on Sunday, when Rea finished in 22nd after sliding off before getting back on his R1 and completing the race.

The six-time world champion closed out the weekend with a strong ride to fourth and feels he has ‘reason to be optimistic’ as the championship nears a conclusion, with one round to go at Jerez in Spain next weekend.

Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu put one hand on the title as he clinched a weekend double, twice beating chief rival Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) in the full-distance races, while Bulega sealed a confidence-boosting success by only 0.003s from Razgatlioglu on the line in the Superpole race – the closest finish in World Superbike history.

Razgatlioglu now holds a lead of 46 points over the Italian with three races and a total of 62 points available.

Ulsterman Rea is 13th in the championship in his maiden season as a Yamaha rider but feels he is finally starting to make some positive headway.

“P5 and P4 results in the long races is far and away our best weekend and something to build on,” said the Ballyclare man, who has won a record 119 WSBK races.

“If we look at the progress I’ve made and the team has made in these last few rounds, coming back from injury in Aragon and to rebound here was certainly positive.

“We have reason to be optimistic, we can’t give up on this, and especially now at the end of the season we’re starting to see some fruits from all our labour.

“I really would love to carry on this kind of result, battling inside the top five again would be a good finish to our year,” added Rea.

“A solid weekend in Jerez is the aim next before getting stuck into the off-season.”

Title favourite Razgatlioglu, meanwhile, said he was feeling ‘relaxed’ ahead of the championship decider at the last round of the season at Jerez.

“Everyone’s waiting for a very stressful weekend at Jerez, I’m more relaxed because I have a big gap in the points,” he said. “I’ll just try to enjoy it at Jerez.

“In 2021, I remember the championship finished at the final round. This year’s the same.

“Before I crashed [at Magny-Cours in France], I was thinking it looks like the championship finished three rounds before. After the crash, everything changed.

“I’m trying to manage it but sometimes it’s not easy. It was a very difficult race at Aragon, but I did a good job there.

“Here, I needed three wins, but I lost the Superpole race. I’m not feeling stressed for Jerez, because I have a very good gap. I just need a good position; I don’t need to win again.”