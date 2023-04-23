News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
50 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
3 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
4 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
5 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Jonathan Rea crashes out in final World Superbike race of weekend at Assen as Alvaro Bautista completes treble

Jonathan Rea crashed out of the final race of the weekend at Assen in the Netherlands as Alvaro Bautista completed a perfect treble to extend his lead in the World Superbike Championship.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read

It was a disappointing end to the third round of the series for Kawasaki rider Rea, who finished second in Saturday’s first race and again sealed the runner-up spot in the Superpole race for a much-needed haul of points.

The Northern Ireland rider was able to pressure Bautista in both races time before the reigning champion eventually opened a gap towards the end on the Aruba.it Ducati.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rea was again fighting for the win in the final race when he crashed out at Turn 9, leaving Bautista clear as the Spaniard went on to claim his 40th career victory.

Jonathan Rea crashed out of Race 2 at Assen after claiming two strong runner-up finishes in the first two races.Jonathan Rea crashed out of Race 2 at Assen after claiming two strong runner-up finishes in the first two races.
Jonathan Rea crashed out of Race 2 at Assen after claiming two strong runner-up finishes in the first two races.
Most Popular

Toprak Razgatlioglu, third in the first two races on the Pata Yamaha, came home in second place, 3.9s behind Bautista, with Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Andrea Locatelli completing the top three.

After three rounds, six-time champion Rea – fifth in the standings – is now 101 points behind Bautista, who has a 56-point lead over Razgatlioglu in second, with Locatelli 14 points further back in third.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bautista has won all eight races he has finished this season, with his only blemish a crash in the Superpole race in Indonesia.

The 38-year-old and the Ducati V4R have proved a match made in heaven and even at this very early stage in the championship, Bautista appears to be in total control, with Rea or Razgatlioglu seemingly unable to land a blow.

Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter finished fourth on the GRT Yamaha ahead of Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing Ducati) and Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha).

Bassani was hit with a one-place penalty for exceeding the track limits on the final lap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dutchman Michael van der Mark suffered a massive high-side at his home round on the factory BMW, while Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW), Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes, rookie Bradley Ray (Motoracingx Yamaha) and Honda riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge were also among the fallers.

Related topics:Jonathan ReaNetherlands