Jonathan Rea closed out the weekend at Portimao in Portugal with sixth place in the final race as Toprak Razgatlioglu extended his unbeaten run to a record 13 World Superbike wins.

Rea, 10th in the earlier Superpole race, was the leading Yamaha rider in the 20-lap race, which Razgatlioglu won by only 0.035s from Nicolo Bulega to secure a fourth consecutive treble.

The Turkish rider has now won 15 races this season and leads the championship by 92 points from Bulega, whose Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista crashed out while battling for the win with ROKiT BMW rider Razgatlioglu.

Bautista picked up his machine and re-joined the race but finished outside the points in 19th. The reigning champion is third in the standings, 50 points behind World Superbike rookie Bulega after seven rounds.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea finished sixth in Race 2 at Portimao in Portugal on Sunday

Northern Ireland’s Rea stays in 10th position for the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team, 35 points behind BMW’s Michael van der Mark in ninth.