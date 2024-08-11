Jonathan Rea ends weekend with sixth place at Portimao as Toprak Razgatlioglu wraps up fourth successive World Superbike treble
Rea, 10th in the earlier Superpole race, was the leading Yamaha rider in the 20-lap race, which Razgatlioglu won by only 0.035s from Nicolo Bulega to secure a fourth consecutive treble.
The Turkish rider has now won 15 races this season and leads the championship by 92 points from Bulega, whose Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista crashed out while battling for the win with ROKiT BMW rider Razgatlioglu.
Bautista picked up his machine and re-joined the race but finished outside the points in 19th. The reigning champion is third in the standings, 50 points behind World Superbike rookie Bulega after seven rounds.
Northern Ireland’s Rea stays in 10th position for the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team, 35 points behind BMW’s Michael van der Mark in ninth.
Magny-Cours in France hosts round eight of the championship from September 6-8.
