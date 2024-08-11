Jonathan Rea ends weekend with sixth place at Portimao as Toprak Razgatlioglu wraps up fourth successive World Superbike treble

By Kyle White
Published 11th Aug 2024, 19:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jonathan Rea closed out the weekend at Portimao in Portugal with sixth place in the final race as Toprak Razgatlioglu extended his unbeaten run to a record 13 World Superbike wins.

Rea, 10th in the earlier Superpole race, was the leading Yamaha rider in the 20-lap race, which Razgatlioglu won by only 0.035s from Nicolo Bulega to secure a fourth consecutive treble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Turkish rider has now won 15 races this season and leads the championship by 92 points from Bulega, whose Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista crashed out while battling for the win with ROKiT BMW rider Razgatlioglu.

Bautista picked up his machine and re-joined the race but finished outside the points in 19th. The reigning champion is third in the standings, 50 points behind World Superbike rookie Bulega after seven rounds.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea finished sixth in Race 2 at Portimao in Portugal on SundayPata Prometeon Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea finished sixth in Race 2 at Portimao in Portugal on Sunday
Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea finished sixth in Race 2 at Portimao in Portugal on Sunday

Northern Ireland’s Rea stays in 10th position for the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team, 35 points behind BMW’s Michael van der Mark in ninth.

Magny-Cours in France hosts round eight of the championship from September 6-8.

Related topics:Jonathan ReaPortugal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice