Jonathan Rea was left with a sense of frustration after his chance of challenging for a podium in the Superpole race at the penultimate World Superbike round at Estoril in Portugal was undone by a crash with four laps to go.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider is striving to seal his 265th career podium before he hangs up his leathers at next weekend’s final round at Jerez in Spain, when Rea will retire from full-time racing.

The six-time champion was holding fifth place behind his team-mate Andrea Locatelli when he went down at Turn 7.

It was a bitter blow for the 38-year-old in what may have been his best opportunity of breaking into the top three one final time.

World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea in action on the Pata Maxus Yamaha at Estoril in Portugal. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

Rea, who finished sixth in Saturday’s 20-lap opening race at Estoril after challenging Spain’s Alvaro Bautista for third before slipping back in the final stages, joked: “I just wanted to replicate last year and go down in Superpole!

“Frustrated with that to be honest because in the beginning I had good track position, and when ‘Loka’ came past, I was mindful of his third place in the championship aspirations, so I didn’t really want to get involved.

“I thought he would have the pace to go with Alvaro, but it seemed after a few laps that he wasn’t making inroads, so I thought, ‘Okay, I need to try and mount a challenge because I felt good with the bike.

“We were really strong in sectors two and three, and I thought if I could maybe be there in the last lap, it was my chance.

“But I went down in (Turn) seven, just that little bit over the limit, a few degrees more than the previous lap and that’s the margins we’re talking about.

“I’m frustrated for me and the guys as well because we put together a good weekend.”

Rea closed out the weekend with ninth in the second full-length race after running into rear tyre issues.

He added: “For the long race, we made a small change with the bike, trying to find a little bit more grip, but in effect it went against us; I really struggled with rear traction the whole race.

“In the beginning of the race I felt okay, but as soon as I had that first drop of the rear tyre, I felt like a sitting duck and it was time to bring the bike home.

“There was a point in the race when I thought I had a technical issue because I felt something strange with the engine and I spent some laps looking for some smoke or warnings, but it must have been my imagination because we checked on the dash and nothing was wrong.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu won the Superpole race for a double, beating nearest title rival Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati).

However, Bulega turned the tables on the factory BMW star to win the final race, taking the title race to the last round.

Razgatlioglu, though, remains firmly in control and holds an advantage of 39 points over the Italian with three races at Jerez remaining.