​Rea’s runner-up finish in the Superpole race was his 26th rostrum in 26 races at the Spanish circuit – an all-time record for a single track.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista completed a double to extend his lead in the championship as the Aruba.it Ducati rider made amends for a nightmare Saturday, when Bautista crashed out of the lead and fell off again on the final lap as he attempted a pass for 14th place at the final corner.

The Spaniard was four seconds ahead of Pata Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was left clear in second place when team-mate Andrea Locatelli was forced out with an issue with his R1 after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the bike.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) leads Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati) at Motorland Aragon in Spain

Saturday’s race winner Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati) claimed the final place on the podium in third, three seconds behind Razgatlioglu, while Rea crossed the line 14 seconds behind Bautista on the Kawasaki.

The Ulster rider has consolidated third in the standings, 53 points ahead of Italy’s Locatelli.

Rea – third in Saturday’s race behind Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu – said: “The bike set-up wasn’t so much different today so we have to analyse what has happened in Race Two.

“I am just guessing right now but I think with the SCX-A rear tyre maybe we were over the temperature threshold. I think the standard SCX was probably the better choice; if I had to do the race again I would change that.

“But in these temperatures I also struggled with the front tyre in turning, stability etcetera. I eventually started to check my pit board with [Axel] Bassani behind and tried to keep him at bay,” added Rea, who set a blistering new lap record in Superpole qualifying on Saturday.

“The Superpole race before then was incredible – the bike worked amazingly well. I need to take the positives away from the weekend because it’s no mean feat to just turn up here and be on the podium.

“Race Two was a bit of a curve ball. I didn’t see it coming that we would struggle that badly. But, overall, it’s been a positive weekend.”

At the top, Bautista – whose advantage was cut to 37 points by Razgatlioglu on Saturday – is 47 points ahead with two rounds remaining.

Axel Bassani finished fifth in race two on the Motocorsa Racing Ducati with Iker Lecuona sixth (Team HRC).

Danilo Petrucci was a retirement on the Barni Spark Ducati while Briton Scott Redding was down in 14th on the ROKiT BMW.

Current British Superbike champion and World Superbike rookie Bradley Ray was outside the points in 17th on the Motoxracing Yamaha.

Rea’s Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes was ruled out this weekend after undergoing knee surgery.