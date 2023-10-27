Jonathan Rea says Jerez in Spain is the ‘perfect’ setting for his final three races as a Kawasaki rider this weekend, where the Ulsterman won the first of his record-breaking six successive World Superbike titles in 2015.

The 36-year-old will make the switch to Yamaha for 2024, replacing Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has signed for the factory BMW team.

Rea could never have imagined the success that would follow when he left Ten Kate Honda for Kawasaki eight years ago, sparking an unprecedented period of domination that established him as the most successful World Superbike rider in history.

The 119-time race winner will line up in the Kawasaki green for one final fling at the championship finale in Spain.

“It feels really different – the whole approach to the weekend,” Rea admitted.

“We know it’s the final page of our huge chapter in my career and it feels like the perfect bookend here at Jerez, to finish the journey that started here in 2015 when I won my first world championship.

“I’m excited to get stuck in to the weekend and try to build on the past weekends.”

Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista is on the cusp of retaining the title in Saturday’s opening race (13:00 BST), when he requires only two more points to finish the job.

Rea – third in the standings behind Razgatlioglu – remains focused on cementing his position and is targeting the podium to finish his Kawasaki reign on a high.

“We’ve been podium contenders from mid-season onwards,” he said. “Podiums are the target but we’ll start tomorrow with free practice.

“I’m full of ambition to make myself and my team really proud. Ideally, it’d be that we go out on a huge high with a euphoric feeling.

“On my 2024 [Yamaha] crew, I have total faith with those who I’ll work with and I’m quite excited too; it’s not very long to wait now.”

Rea is expected to test the Pata Yamaha R1 for the first time on Tuesday in the post-season test at Jerez after being released from his Kawasaki commitments.

On Friday, Rea, Bautista and Razgatlioglu were among those riders who sat out the first free practice session due to the cold and damp conditions.