Jonathan Rea hampered by grip issues in World Superbike comeback from injury in Spain
Rea underwent surgery for a laceration to his right thumb following a crash in the first race at Magny-Cours in France three weeks ago, ruling him out of the following round at Cremona in Italy.
He was passed fit to compete at Aragon by the FIM WSBK medical director on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland rider pushed through from 13th on the grid to join a large train of riders in contention for a podium.
However, after running consistently in 10th place, six-time champion Rea began to lose ground on the R1 and eventually crossed the line in 14th position.
“Overall disappointed with the result, but in the first 10 laps of the race I felt quite competitive,” said the 37-year-old.
“I was in the back of the long train, not losing too much overall time to be honest: there was areas where I felt stronger than the guys in front, but also areas where I struggled to pass.
“In the last third of the race, I really struggled with front tyre traction entering the corner and turning, so that compromised everything. I had a little bit of rear tyre drop, but most of the issues were coming from the front – I couldn’t stop the bike in the same way as the beginning of the race and I couldn’t maintain the lap time.
“Scott Redding came through at Turn 12 on Lap 14 and I lost track position to ‘Loka’, (Andrea Locatelli) Scott and eventually (Axel) Bassani as well from being off the track.
“That was unfortunate and I just lost the tow so it was a case of trying to bring the bike home and gather some information for tomorrow.”
Rea is 13th in the championship ahead of Sunday’s Superpole race and Race 2 at Aragon.
After this weekend, two rounds remain at Estoril in Portugal (October 11-13) and Jerez in Spain (October 18-20).
