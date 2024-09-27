Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jonathan Rea has done ‘everything possible’ to speed up the healing process after injuring his thumb in a crash at Magny-Cours three weeks ago as he returns to action this weekend at Aragon in Spain.

The Pata Prometeon Yamaha rider sustained a deep laceration in the spill in the opening race at the French round and was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the weekend.

Rea underwent surgery in France to repair tendon damage and prepare a skin graft before flying home.

The 37-year-old was ruled out of last weekend’s ninth round at Cremona in Italy but was cleared to race this weekend in Spain on Thursday and was 14th overall in free practice on Friday.

Pata Prometeon Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea. Picture: Tony Goldsmith

“I’m quite excited to ride. I’m not 100% fit, let’s say,” said the six-time world champion.

“The skin injury isn’t raw, it’s dried out now, but the flexion I have on my thumb is quite limited.

“Even getting a glove on is a bit of a chore but I’m sure on the bike it’s going to be comfortable enough. The position felt okay when I sat on the bike before. I’m just happy to be back.

“I haven’t been away from the track action since 2013 when I missed some races due to injury. It was really strange,” added the Ulsterman.

“I was happy to stay away and not be involved in the Cremona weekend but then being away was so strange, I just wanted to be back as soon as possible.

“I’ve done everything possible with my medical crew back home, all the treatments I could do, hyperbaric therapy… anything I could think of to try and accelerate healing, we’ve done that.”

Rea is 12th in the championship standings with three rounds to go after enduring a challenging maiden season as a Yamaha rider following his move from Kawasaki.

His sole podium result in 2024 came at Donington Park in July, when he claimed third in the Superpole race.

Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu is also back this weekend after suffering a collapsed lung in a crash in practice at Magny-Cours.

The ROKiT BMW rider – who was second on the combined times on Friday – saw his lead of 92 points cut to 13 by Italy’s Nicolo Bulega after he missed six races.